Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia -- Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the planning of the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

The goal of the regional assessment is to help inform future project-specific impact assessments and decisions for offshore wind projects in these areas.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in the regional assessment's planning phase. During this phase, interested people will have the opportunity to participate in discussions that will contribute to the development of the draft Agreement(s) and associated Terms of Reference for the regional assessment, and to review and provide comments on these drafts once available.

Applications received by midnight Pacific Daylight Time on August 4, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

More information on the regional assessment is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website (registry reference number 83514).

