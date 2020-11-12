Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area - Upcoming Engagement Activities and Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change has determined that a regional assessment will be conducted in an area centred on the Ring of Fire mineral deposits in northern Ontario, approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and 1,000 kilometres north of Toronto.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is inviting the public, Indigenous communities, and organizations to provide input to support the planning of the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area. Participants may provide their input to the Agency in either official language until January 21, 2021. For more details, participants are encouraged to refer to the Ring of Fire regional assessment planning information sheet.

Participants can visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80468) for more options to submit information. All input received will be published to the Registry as part of the regional assessment file.

The Agency will host virtual information sessions to provide background information on the regional assessment and to help participants understand how to provide information that will contribute to the design of the process and the development of the terms of reference.

The Agency is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the public, Indigenous communities, and organizations with their participation in the assessment.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to engagement activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups and individuals.

