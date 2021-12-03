What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - In February 2020, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change made a decision to undertake, under the federal Impact Assessment Act, a Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area, located approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and 1,000 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ontario.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry have been in discussions on a potential agreement that describes how the Regional Assessment would be conducted.

The Agency is holding a public comment period on the draft Agreement to conduct the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area (draft Agreement). Indigenous communities, organizations and the public are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Agreement that sets out the goal, objectives and planned outcomes of the regional assessment, as well as key aspects of its governance and administration. It also contains the draft Terms of Reference for the independent Regional Assessment Committee that, once appointed, would be responsible for conducting the Regional Assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the Regional Assessment's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80468). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until February 1, 2022. All comments will be published online as part of the Regional Assessment file.

Virtual information sessions

The Agency will host virtual information sessions to provide an overview of the draft Agreement, including the draft Terms of Reference. These sessions will consist of a presentation on key sections of the document, followed by a question and answer period. To participate in one of the MS Team sessions, simply click on one of the following links:

Following the comment period, all comments will be considered. Additional opportunities for the public to participate in the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area will be announced in the future.

