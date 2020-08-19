A new grille, front bumper fascia, and select blackout trim give Odyssey a fresh, bold look. Inside, Odyssey offers upgrades to functionality, comfort and luxury. Revised second row seats now fold nearly flat, making them easier to remove while enhancing cargo-carrying options. All Odyssey trims also get new piano black trim on the dash, doors and front door handles, and new tri-color floor mats. While Leather grades also feature power lumbar support for the front passenger seat along with leather seating surfaces and contrast stitching.

Exclusive to Odyssey Touring are premium touches such as perforated leather for the first and second rows seats, with contrast stitching and piping on all three rows. Touring trims also feature a new dash trim, illuminated second and third row USB ports, and second-row seatback pockets, along with newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels and auto-dimming side mirrors.

Powered by a 3.5-litre i-VTEC™ V6 engine with 280 horsepower, all Odysseys come standard with Honda's advanced 10-speed automatic transmission with Idle Stop and push-button start.

Odyssey has consistently set the standard for family-friendly features, space and sporty driving performance in a minivan. Odyssey was the first to introduce minivan staples such as third-row seats that fold into the floor, the first built-in vacuum cleaner, the HondaVAC®, and the first in-cabin rear seat monitoring system, CabinWatch™.

2021 Honda Odyssey Pricing & EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Model / Trim Transmission MSRP1 MSRP1 Including

$1,840 Destination

Charge Fuel Economy

L/100km

(City/Hwy/Combined)2 Odyssey EX-RES 10AT $42,805 $44,645 12.2/8.5/10.6 Odyssey EX-L Navi 10AT $47,505 $49,345 12.2/8.5/10.6 Odyssey EX-L RES 10AT $47,805 $49,645 12.2/8.5/10.6 Odyssey Touring 10AT $54,005 $55,845 12.2/8.5/10.6

EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR DESIGN

All 2021 Odysseys now feature more powerful and efficient LED headlights as part of a new front-end design that includes a new front bumper fascia with redesigned fog light housings, and a bold new blackout grille topped by a chrome strip. The design of this distinctive face is echoed in the rear with new gloss-black trim under the rear window, accented by a chrome strip. Odyssey Touring receives newly styled machined 19-inch wheels, painted in Shark Gray.

Comfort and Convenience

In addition to the new flexibility afforded by the second-row outboard seats that now fold nearly flat, cargo management is further improved with the use of bag hooks molded into the back of the third row seats in the rear cargo area; and up front, the center console has been updated with slots to help manage charging cords for smart phones or other devices, and the climate control temperature adjustment has improved lighting to make it easier to see at night. All Odyssey trims come standard with new tri-color floor mats that not only give Odyssey a more upscale look, but also help maintain that look by hiding dirt better. Also on all trims, the Cabin Control™ app has been redesigned with an easier to use interface.

Odyssey leather grade trims receive contrast stitching on the leather seats in all three rows, new storage pockets in the second row outboard seatbacks, and the front passenger seat receives adjustable lumbar support. For the EX-L RES and Touring trims, an additional USB port has been added to the third row, for a total of six throughout the vehicle. Parking sensors in front and rear have been updated to an expanded sensing zone. Additionally on the Touring trim, the CabinWatch™ and CabinTalk™ functions have been more seamlessly integrated in the Display Audio system.

Honda Sensing® controls have been simplified with the use of a single integrated safety switch to control Blind Spot Information, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition, rather than separate buttons for the function. Mounted on the dash to the left of the driver, a single press opens a menu on the Odyssey's electronic instrument panel, where the driver can then turn functions on and off using steering wheel controls.

POWERTRAIN

Backed by the Honda's advanced 10-speed automatic transmission with Idle Stop, Odyssey's powerful and refined 3.5-litre i-VTEC V6 engine also utilizes Variable Cylinder Management (VCM), with the capacity to seamlessly switch between three- and six-cylinder operation, helping Odyssey achieve EPA fuel economy ratings of 12.2/8.5/10.6 L/100km (city/highway/combined).

Powertrain Specs



All Trims Engine 3.5-litre V6 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net) 280 @ 6,000 rpm Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net) 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700 rpm Recommended fuel Regular Unleaded

SAFETY AND DRIVER-ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

In addition to becoming standard across the lineup, Odyssey's Honda Sensing® suite is updated with expanded features and capability: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) now includes low-speed follow, for easier use in heavy traffic; a new, more sensitive radar sensor also allows Pedestrian Emergency Braking; and Traffic Sign Recognition is newly added.

Odyssey's new rear-seat reminder system alerts drivers to check their rear seating area after placing precious cargo there. When the vehicle is turned off, a chime sounds, and a message to check the rear seating area appears on the instrument panel. On the Touring trim, the rear-seat reminder system is integrated with the CabinWatch™ rear-seat camera system, the first integration of a rear-seat camera into a rear-seat reminder system in the industry. When activated, in addition to the audible and text warnings, the rear-seat reminder uses the CabinWatch™ camera to display the rear seating area on the Display Audio screen.

The 2021 Odyssey earns a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS, including the highest available rating of "Good" in all collision tests and a "Superior" rating for frontal cash prevention thanks to its second-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) structural design. In addition, the updated standard LED headlights have been designed to achieve a score of Good in the rigorous IIHS headlight standard.

Model Trim Level Summary

EX RES Honda Sensing® Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF)

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Rear Seat Reminder Seat Back Hooks LED Fog Lights LED Headlights LED daytime running lights Audio System with 7 Speakers Rear Seat Entertainment System (RES) TFT Meter Display Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink USB Audio Interface Color LCD Screen and Multi-View Rear Camera Front Passenger 4-Way Power Seat Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors Fold-Flat Second Row Seat 60/40 Fold-Down Third Row TriiColour Floor Mats 18-inch Alloy Wheels 235/60 R18 All-Season Tires LED Taillights Rear Privacy Glass HondaVAC® Remote Entry w/ Security System Heated Front Seats Push-Button Start Magic Slide™ Second Row Seats Display Audio Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™ Integration Third Row Sunshades HD Radio™ HondaLink® with Smart Phone Integration Cabin Control Capability Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control 1-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature Driver's 12-Way Power Seat Heated Front Seats Second Row Sunshades Dual Power Sliding Doors LaneWatch Auto High-Beam Auto-On/Off Headlights Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink System Heated Power Door Mirrors with Turn Indicators Chrome Outside Door Handles Body-Color Door Mirrors Smart Entry System Remote Engine Start Walk Away Auto Locks 2nd Row USB charge ports (x2) EX-L Navi - adds or replaces Front Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Second-Row Seatback Pockets Leather-Trimmed Interior with Contrast Stitching Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Driver's 12-Way Power Seat with 2-Position Memory Power Tailgate with Remote Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Expanded Sensing Zone Remove: Rear Seat Entertainment System (RES) Remove: CabinTalk Remove: Third Row Sunshade EX-L RES - adds or replaces Third-Row USB Rear Seat Entertainment System (RES) Cabin TalkTM Third Row Sunshades Remove: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ Touring - adds or replaces Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors Instrument Panel Ambient Lighting 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Shark Gray Finish Rear Seat Reminder System with CabinWatch™ integration Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ 235/55 R19 All-Season Tires Handsfree Power Tailgate CabinWatch™ Premium Audio System w/ 11 Speakers including subwoofer Mobile Hotspot Capability Wireless Phone Charger Ventilated Front Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Power-Folding Door Mirrors



1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,840 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. 2 Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon, 416.843.3980, [email protected]

Related Links

www.honda.ca

