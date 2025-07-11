Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drops are the first eye drops on the market with omega-3 fatty acids

MONTREAL, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), announced today the availability of Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drops in Canada. The new, preservative-free eye drop is designed to provide rapid and long-lasting relief from dry eyes with the inclusion of natural omega-3 oil that helps lock in moisture.

Proven to relieve dryness, stinging and discomfort, the Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drop is the first eye drop on the market with Omega-3 fatty acids. The natural omega-3 oil in this formulation is derived from flaxseed, a rich source of essential fatty acids. helping protect the eyes from further irritation.

"There are an estimated 6 million Canadians suffering from dry eye disease1," says Dr. Courey. "The natural omega-3 oil in the new Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 formulation helps lock-in moisture, offering a new option for those seeking lasting comfort."

In addition to dry eye disease, many Canadians face dry eyes due to exposure to wind or sun or a result of reduced blink frequency due to prolonged digital screen time.

Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drops conveniently come in single-use 0.4 mL vials for easy on-the-go use. Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drops can be found at major retailers across Canada.

For more information on the Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Eyedrops, please visit the product website at https://www.refreshbrand.ca/.

About Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 Eye drops

Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 is indicated for the temporary relief of burning and irritation due to dryness of the eye and of discomfort due to minor irritation of the eye or to exposure to wind or sun. Refresh Advanced OMEGA-3 is also indicated for the relief of dry eyes and eye discomfort caused by reduced blink frequency due to prolonged digital screen time. This product may not be right for you. Always read and follow the label.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram, or find us on LinkedIn.

