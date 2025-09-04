ST. CATHARINES, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Niagara Transit is receiving a major investment of more than $128 million from the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario and Niagara Region to refresh its transit fleet and improve public transit services.

Today, Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, the Honourable Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, and His Worship Mat Siscoe, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines and Chair of the Niagara Transit Commission, announced joint funding for eight Niagara Transit projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in St. Catharines.

This funding will be used to purchase 124 conventional diesel buses to replace Niagara Transit vehicles that have reached the end of their life, supporting a modern, more convenient experience for commuters. The new buses will feature real-time tracking information, up-to-date bus times for riders, secure payment fareboxes and cameras to enhance public safety.

The funding will also contribute toward replacing 30 specialized/paratransit buses, refurbishing three conventional diesel buses adding two vehicles to the specialized transit fleet, and developing a long-term growth plan for Niagara Transit.

Quotes

"Aging infrastructure is a growing challenge for communities across Canada. This federal investment of more than $50 million to renew Niagara's bus fleet shows how our government is working with provinces and municipalities to provide the funding needed to keep communities moving."

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Our government is protecting Ontario from U.S. tariffs by investing $70 billion over the next 10 years to build the largest public transit expansion in Canadian history, including right here in Niagara Region. We're connecting people to good-paying jobs and housing, helping our local businesses thrive and growing our economy."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"Today, we're marking a milestone for commuters in Niagara Region by investing in transit infrastructure that will connect communities and make it easier for residents to get where they're going with fast, reliable bus services. There's never been a better time to take Niagara Transit, and our government will continue to protect Ontario with public transit investments that support our growing population and drive economic growth."

The Honourable Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West

"Regional Council has long recognized the importance of building a modernized, integrated, and efficient transit system that serves all of Niagara and connects our region with the economic opportunities of the GTA. Today's investment will allow Niagara Transit to make valuable updates to allow its intermunicipal transit and paratransit fleet to meet the growing needs of Niagara riders for years to come."

Jim Bradley, Chair for the Regional Municipality of Niagara

"I want to express my thanks to our federal and provincial government partners for this important investment in Niagara Transit's conventional and specialized fleet. Our partnership is key to both sustaining and growing our network to ensure Niagara residents are able to connect to every corner of the region and beyond. Transit is vital for both the economic success and social fabric of Niagara, and I look forward to continuing to work together to build the 21st century transit network our residents deserve."

His Worship Mat Siscoe, Mayor of the City of St. Catharines and Chair of the Niagara Transit Commission

Related products

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $51 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Ontario government is investing more than $42 million and the Regional Municipality of Niagara is providing over $34 million in these projects.

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Ontario government is investing more than and the Regional Municipality of Niagara is providing over in these projects. The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Ontario is investing $70 billion over the next decade to build the largest public transit expansion in Canadian history.

is investing over the next decade to build the largest public transit expansion in Canadian history. Ontario is also providing Niagara Region with over $6.8 million in funding through the 2024-25 Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two centres for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Associated Links

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

2024-25 Gas Tax Funding by Municipality

https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/1005833/2024-25-gas-tax-funding-by-municipality

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Transporation, [email protected]; Leah Tracey, Communications Consultant, Niagara Transit, 1-833-678-5463 ext. 3569, [email protected]