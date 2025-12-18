CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and the Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, announced joint funding of more than $8.6 million to develop the essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure needed to build up to 525 mixed-market housing units at the province's Hillsborough Park Development. This project is part of the funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population. The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.3 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) and the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing more than $4.3 through the PEI Housing Corporation.

This project involves the construction of a wastewater liftstation and the installation of approximately 150 metres of wastewater forcemain, 1684 metres of sanitary pipe, 1763 metres of water pipe, and 2901 metres of stormwater pipe, as well as manholes and 3 catch basins of about 600 square metres each.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and compliment the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates our shared commitment to making meaningful investments that will deliver future housing opportunities in Charlottetown. Working together with our partners, we are helping build and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes that will bring stability, opportunity and a foundation for a more equitable future for Islanders."

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Through our provincial housing strategy, we are tackling the availability and affordability of housing for all Islanders. This agreement paves way for the largest housing development ever undertaken by the PEI Housing Corporation. Together with our partners, we're building more homes, building opportunity and building a stronger and more inclusive province."

The Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

"This investment will help increase housing for Islanders, and we're encouraged to see the Mi'kmaq included in that growth. Dedicating serviced lots for our communities is a practical step that supports long-term planning and the wellbeing of our people. We look forward to continued collaboration with government."

Chief Junior Gould, Abegweit First Nation

"Today's announcement is an important step in ensuring that development in Epekwitk (PEI) includes the Epekwitnewaq Mi'kmaq. Access to serviced land supports our communities' housing needs and future planning. We appreciate this partnership and the recognition that meaningful reconciliation must be reflected in shared land use and opportunity."

Chief Tabatha Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $4,340,300 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream and the PEI Housing Corporation is contributing $4,340,300.

Through a historic partnership between the province and PEI First Nations, 10% of the building lots developed will be allocated as serviced land to Prince Edward Island Indigenous communities.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

Hillsborough Park project agreement signed with PEI First Nations

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Nicole Yeba, Bilingual Senior Communications Officer, Housing, Land and Communities, Government of Prince Edward Island, 902-218-1682, [email protected]