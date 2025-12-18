BRANDON, MB, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents of Brandon will benefit from improved flood protection and new public greenspace thanks to a $1 million investment from the federal government.

The project will create a 10-acre naturalized stormwater pond that mimics prairie wetlands by filtering water, absorbing carbon, and reducing pollution, while increasing stormwater storage to help prevent overland flooding during heavy rain events.

Alongside these flood-mitigation benefits, the project will enhance recreational opportunities for residents with a 500-metre multi-use pathway connecting to Brandon's existing trail network, the planting of approximately 100 trees and native wetland species, and the installation of new benches, signage, and waste bins, creating a welcoming and sustainable space for community use.

Quotes

"This new naturalized pond and pathway will give residents of Brandon an enjoyable way to connect with their neighbours, local greenspaces, and the cemetery grounds. By making it easier to walk, cycle, and spend time outdoors, this project will help strengthen community connections and support active lifestyles."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The investment from the Natural Infrastructure Fund will go a long way in securing lasting benefits for Brandon residents. This naturalized stormwater pond project will not only be a game-changer for flooding and drainage issues; it'll also be fantastic for everyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. We're really grateful to the federal government for their support, which will bring lasting benefits for future generations."

His Worship Jeff Fawcett, Mayor of Brandon

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1 million in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), while the City of Brandon is contributing $5,278,000.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Associated Links

