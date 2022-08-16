Following June's graduation gala, Reflector unveils a behind-the-scenes documentary diving into the creation of the environmentally-themed video game

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reflector Entertainment presents today a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World, a video game created by a group of eight students from ISART Digital Montreal's Class of 2022 as part of their graduation project. The documentary is now available to watch here .

For the third year in a row, Reflector Entertainment has teamed up with ISART Digital - the international graduate school for the creative video game industry - as part of their annual mentorship program to support the students throughout the project. In previous years, Reflector has acted as a mentor for the games Blossom and Palaka. The latter was developed to address the needs of people with neurovariants, an important cause for the students, the studio and the teaching staff.

This year's goal was to provide a gaming experience that would raise awareness about the fight to save the environment and prove that video games can be both educational and entertaining. To accomplish this, many Reflectorians, specializing in different departments, volunteered and gave their time to assist the group in the production of their game.

"Reflector Entertainment is proud to support the creation of video games through its partnership with ISART Digital School, said Christopher Cimbaro, technical and artistic director at Reflector and mentor to the team. We are committed to training the next generation of the video game and entertainment industry in developing as well as participating in important societal causes and issues."

A theme with societal value

Just like last year, Reflector decided to challenge the students. The idea of touching on the environmental cause immediately resonated with them as well as the educational team.

"As part of its educational mission, ISART Digital defends ethical values, but also societal values, whether in the choice of themes imposed on certain group projects, or in the context of its daily teaching, said Azad Lusbaronian, director of ISART Digital. We believe that our students will be better professionals if they are enlightened on subjects of collective interest. In this sense, the partnership with Reflector helps fuel our students' thinking on topics that ultimately affect us all."

In Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World, the player takes on the role of a guardian of nature whose goal is to restore the vital balance of the world of Lorekheim by purifying a corrupted antagonist who is endangering it. As in our reality, the player must be careful to invest the resources he draws from nature responsibly, or risk corrupting his environment.

"We're really proud of the work our team has done. It's a subject that we immediately liked, that affects us every day and that we don't fully appreciate, said Joanna Bendaoud, who focused on the art direction aspects in the student group. We are truly grateful for the guidance and support of Reflector Entertainment in making this important project possible."

Insights and support from local experts

As a means of ensuring that students are provided with basic environmental knowledge, Reflector Entertainment enlisted the help of local experts to ensure the veracity of the elements and information included in the game.

To reach this goal, the Montreal-based Association québécoise pour la promotion de l'éducation relative à l'environnement (AQPERE) assisted Reflector in finding the right person to train the team of students. Hugue Asselin, coordinator of the Centre de recherche en éducation et formation relatives à l'environnement et à l'écocitoyenneté (Centr'ERE) and lecturer in environmental education in the didactics department at UQAM, provided training on how to integrate environmental education into the game's history.

"It is an important signal to see these young people, who are part of this industry, take an interest in environmental issues, explained Hugue Asselin. We were able to set up a customized training program, offering specific guidelines that could be useful in their professional life, which is about to begin."

The AQPERE team was in charge of the follow-up during the production of the game to ensure that the information presented to the players was accurate.

Lorekheim: Rise of a Fallen World is available on the itch platform at the following link: https://isart-digital.itch.io/lorekheim

About Reflector Entertainment

Reflector is a new breed of studio that creates multimedia, communal Storyworlds in which users can experience each medium as a standalone, while their interlinked natures empower you to craft your own narrative journey. Founded in Montreal in 2016, the studio was acquired by BANDAI NAMCO Europe in 2020. Some of the most acclaimed talent in the industry have joined forces to bring the studio's ideas to life across multiple platforms, including video games, comic books, podcasts, novels, films, and TV. With a mission to produce next-generation content, the company, plans to unfold the innovative project over the next several years, first through its already awarded storyworld Unknown 9.

About ISART Digital

ISART DIGITAL Montreal, the school of Video Games and 3D-FX Animation, also present in Paris and Tokyo, offers work-study programs. In France, it delivers state-approved titles (RNCP levels 6 & 7). In Canada, it delivers AEC and international diplomas at the bachelor level. The school is renowned for its original and innovative teaching methods. Student projects have won more than 140 awards: Unity Awards, Siggraph, Pixar Disney, Imagina Games Awards, Arte TV, SACD, Pegasus...

