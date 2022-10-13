Reflector Entertainment and Bandai Namco Europe to develop existing IP in Montreal

Marc André Séguin appointed General Manager of the studio

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reflector Entertainment and Bandai Namco Europe today announced the opening of another production line at the Montreal-based studio. This solidifies the strategic importance of the studio for the long term, by entrusting an existing IP to the talented studio.

"This is an organic and pre-planned evolution in the development of Reflector Entertainment, which has established itself as a major asset within the group," said Hervé Hoerdt, CEO of Reflector Entertainment. "The studio is part of the Bandai Namco family because our values and vision are in total harmony when it comes to entertainment and the future of the industry. We all look forward to seeing what the team will achieve with this new challenge."

An evolving leadership team

Marc André Séguin, has been promoted to General Manager at Reflector Entertainment. Together with Marc André, the leadership team will be responsible for carrying out Reflector's strategic vision by enabling and empowering all members of the studio towards its common goals. Marc André has assumed this position effective October 1, 2022.

"I am thrilled to have helped solidify the Talent and Culture team and roadmap over the past few years. We have strengthened several aspects of our team with the goal of preparing the studio for great growth," Commented Marc André Séguin, General Manager of Reflector Entertainment. "I am proud to contribute to this culture of collective success that is being established among colleagues and I am very grateful for the trust placed in me by the studio leadership team and Bandai Namco Europe as I look forward to helping propel the studio to the next stage of our business plan."

Key departments within the studio have also seen an evolution. Christophe Rossignol, who has been working at Reflector Entertainment since its inception has been promoted to Creative Director, while Emilie Constantineau is stepping up as Talent and Culture Director.

More opportunities in Montreal

As the studio takes on this new production line and continues to grow, its leadership team needs to be strengthened to meet this new challenge.

Reflector Entertainment has opened up two new positions to complement the established leadership team, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Producer, who will be central to the delivery of the organization's business plan.

Several roles such as Level Artist, Tool Programmer, VFX Artist and Technical Artist are also open and will be followed by executive roles such as Producer, Creative Director and Technical Director to start the new production line.

These future colleagues will integrate a team of more than 140 talented Reflectorians who bring the studio's vision to life through their passion.

For more information about Reflector Entertainment, or the job opportunities at the studio, please visit www.reflectorentertainment.com

About Reflector Entertainment

Reflector is a new breed of studio that creates multimedia, communal storyworlds in which users can experience each medium as a standalone, while their interlinked natures empower you to craft your own narrative journey. Founded in Montreal in 2016, the studio was acquired by Bandai Namco Europe in 2020. Some of the most acclaimed talent in the industry have joined forces to bring the studio's ideas to life across multiple platforms, including video games, comic books, podcasts, novels, films, and TV. With a mission to produce next-generation content, the company, plans to unfold innovative projects over the next several years, starting with its first storyworld Unknown 9.

About Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S

Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. is a leading global publisher and developer of entertainment content for platforms including, but not limited to, all major video game consoles and PC. Bandai Namco Europe is producing intellectual property for a global audience and is building its reputation with franchises such as LITTLE NIGHTMARES™, PARK BEYOND™, and the upcoming UNKNOWN 9™ Awakening - developed by the recently acquired Reflector Entertainment based in Montreal, QC. Bandai Namco Europe serves as the Headquarters of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. for mainland Europe, which is known for creating and publishing many of the Toy & Entertainment industry's top franchises, including PAC-MAN™, TAMAGOTCHI™, GUNDAM™, TEKKEN™, DARK SOULS™ and the recently released ELDEN RING™.

For more information, please visit www.bandainamcoent.eu.

