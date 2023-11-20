The biggest thing to hit the candy aisle since the introduction of chocolate and peanut butter

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Congratulations, Caramel. Reese's just gave you an upgrade. Known for its iconic duo of chocolate and peanut butter, Reese's brand is introducing a game-changing addition to the Canadian candy aisle: Reese's Big Cup with Caramel.

They said it couldn't be done, but Reese's just made the most mouth-watering candy even more irresistibly amazing. The Reese's brand is adding a gooey layer of caramel to the already perfect peanut butter cup in a Big Cup format for the first time ever. Too bold? Nah. Reese's Big Cup with Caramel is giving the fans what they want.

"Caramel is finally taking its rightful place alongside chocolate and peanut butter, bringing the definition of perfection to the next level," said Heather McCahill, Reese's Marketing Manager, Hershey Canada. "We can't wait to shake up the candy aisle and give our fans a new big way to experience their favourite chocolate brand."

By the end of this month, Reese's Big Cup with Caramel will be available at major grocery retailers across Canada in king-size packages. Try it for yourself – you'll agree, Reese's Big Cup with Caramel is PERFECTION, PERFECTED.

