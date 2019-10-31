REESE cures afternoon boredom with new REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar

Jam packed with creamy REESE peanut butter, crunchy REESE'S PIECES MINIS, and rich caramel wrapped in smooth milk chocolate, every bite explodes with an outrageous combination of tastes and textures, making this the perfect afternoon snack, travel snack bar or chocolate and peanut butter snack; anytime, anywhere.

"REESE continues to be Canada's number one chocolate brand and we're excited to bring our newest innovation, REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar, to Canadians," said Mathieu Gamache, Senior Marketing Manager, REESE. "Our super-fans go for what they really want and show us their love of the brand in all kinds of outrageous ways. This was our way to provide them with the most outrageous REESE's ever made – with REESE'S PIECES in every bite."

The new Canadian products include:

REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar - 41g standard bar (SRP $1.29 )

) REESE OUTRAGEOUS! CRUNCHERS – 45g (SRP $1.99 )

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS.

