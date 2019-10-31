REESE cures afternoon boredom with new REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar Français
Oct 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
REESE's latest innovation hits shelves across Canada this month
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Calling all REESE super fans – Hershey Canada Inc. is breaking free from afternoon boredom with its newest innovation – REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar.
The REESE brand has a cult following in Canada and has some of the most loyal and outrageous fans. They have an unparalleled fandom and go above and beyond to show their love of the brand. To honour them, REESE brand has created the REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar, a bar that is just as outrageous as its fans and will have taste buds crying tears of joy.
Jam packed with creamy REESE peanut butter, crunchy REESE'S PIECES MINIS, and rich caramel wrapped in smooth milk chocolate, every bite explodes with an outrageous combination of tastes and textures, making this the perfect afternoon snack, travel snack bar or chocolate and peanut butter snack; anytime, anywhere.
"REESE continues to be Canada's number one chocolate brand and we're excited to bring our newest innovation, REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar, to Canadians," said Mathieu Gamache, Senior Marketing Manager, REESE. "Our super-fans go for what they really want and show us their love of the brand in all kinds of outrageous ways. This was our way to provide them with the most outrageous REESE's ever made – with REESE'S PIECES in every bite."
The new Canadian products include:
- REESE OUTRAGEOUS! Bar - 41g standard bar (SRP $1.29)
- REESE OUTRAGEOUS! CRUNCHERS – 45g (SRP $1.99)
About Hershey Canada Inc.
Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS.
