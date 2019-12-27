Reduced 2020 Employment Insurance Premium Rate Takes Effect January 1st

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Effective January 1, 2020, the Employment Insurance (EI) premium rate for employees will be reduced to $1.58 per $100 of insurable earnings - a decrease of four (4) cents compared to the 2019 rate of $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings.

This represents a reduction of 30 cents from the 2016 rate of $1.88, meaning that a single worker who earns $48,000 annually in 2020 will pay $144 less in EI premiums compared to 2015. For employers who pay 1.4 times the employee rate, the 2020 rate will decrease by six (6) cents to $2.21.

The following changes will also take effect:

The Maximum Insurable Earnings (MIE) for 2020 has increased to $54,200 from $53,100 in 2019. The MIE is indexed on an annual basis and represents the ceiling up to which EI premiums are collected and the maximum amount considered in applications for EI benefits. The maximum annual EI contribution for a worker will decrease by $3.86 to $856.36 (down $5.41 for employers to $1,198.90 per employee).

from in 2019. The MIE is indexed on an annual basis and represents the ceiling up to which EI premiums are collected and the maximum amount considered in applications for EI benefits. The maximum annual EI contribution for a worker will decrease by to (down for employers to per employee). The Premium Reduction Program (PRP) will provide approximately $1 .049 billion in premium relief in 2020 to registered employers and their employees in recognition of savings generated to the EI program by employer registered short-term wage-loss plans.

.049 billion in premium relief in 2020 to registered employers and their employees in recognition of savings generated to the EI program by employer registered short-term wage-loss plans. For self-employed Canadians who have opted in to the EI program, the annual earnings required in 2019 will increase to $7,279 for claims filed in 2020. The level of earnings required by self-employed Canadians to be eligible for EI special benefits is indexed annually to growth in the MIE.

The premium rate in 2020 for residents of Quebec covered under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) will be $1.20 per $100 of insurable earnings, while their employers will pay $1.68 per $100 of insurable earnings. The maximum annual contribution for a worker in Quebec will decrease by $13.35 to $650.40 (down $18.69 for employers to $910.56 per employee). EI premium rates are different for residents of Quebec because the province of Quebec administers its own parental insurance plan, financed by Quebec workers and their employers.

Each year, the Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) sets the premium rate based on the seven-year break-even rate, which is a rate forecast to balance the EI Operating Account over a seven-year horizon, including the elimination of any cumulative surplus or deficit, as forecast by the EI Senior Actuary.

To ensure continued transparency and accountability in the rate-setting process, the Senior Actuary's report on the EI premium rate and the EI Commission's summary of that report are available online. To learn more visit Senior Actuary's report and CEIC's summary of the Actuarial report.

Associated Links

2020 Actuarial Report on the Employment Insurance Premium Rate

Summary of the Actuarial Report on the Employment Insurance Premium Rate

Canada Employment Insurance Commission

Backgrounder

Canada Employment Insurance Commission

The Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) is a tripartite organization, representing the interests of workers, employers and government. The Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers are appointed by the Governor in Council for terms of up to five years. They are mandated to represent and reflect the views of their respective constituencies.

The CEIC plays a key role in overseeing the Employment Insurance (EI) program and is mandated with annually monitoring and assessing the EI program. The Commission is also responsible for ensuring financial transparency and rate setting for EI. Among its other responsibilities, the CEIC:

commissions an annual report on the EI premium rate from the Senior Actuary and prepares a summary of that report;

delivers both reports to the ministers of Employment and Social Development and Finance;

sets the annual EI premium rate; and

sets the annual Maximum Insurable Earnings and premium reductions according to the legislative requirement.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

