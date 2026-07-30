redtag.ca Turns Travel Plans into Collective Impact for SickKids

Annual SickKids Day initiative returns July 30, with 1% of every booking donated to SickKids Foundation.

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- On July 30, redtag.ca is once again inviting Canadians to make their travel plans count for more as its annual SickKids Day returns in support of SickKids Foundation. For one day, redtag.ca will donate 1% of every booking directly to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), giving Canadians a simple way to make a difference through the travel they are already planning.

On July 30, redtag.ca will donate 1% of every booking to SickKids Foundation, turning every trip booked into meaningful support for children and families.

redtag.ca and its parent company are doubling the impact for SickKids with support from a match partner, ensuring every dollar raised goes twice as far. From family vacations and bucket list getaways to flights, hotels and cruises, every booking made on SickKids Day will contribute to an initiative that has grown into one of redtag.ca's most meaningful annual traditions.

At the heart of SickKids Day is a simple belief: when people come together, individual actions can add up to something extraordinary. A single booking may begin as one family's vacation or one traveller's next adventure, but on SickKids Day, thousands of travel plans have the potential to create something much greater.

"Every year, SickKids Day reminds us of what is possible when we come together around a shared purpose," said Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "Travel is deeply personal. It connects us, gives us something to look forward to and creates memories that stay with us. On SickKids Day, those individual journeys become part of something much bigger, helping support the extraordinary work of SickKids and the children and families who rely on it. The courage of these children and families, and the extraordinary dedication of the teams who care for them, inspire us deeply. It is a privilege to continue standing alongside SickKids and supporting work that impacts so many lives."

"We are truly grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of redtag.ca, who understand the power of community and the collective impact it can drive when united behind a shared purpose," says Colin Hennigar, Chief Development Officer, SickKids Foundation. "Their commitment, through SickKids Day, highlights their unwavering belief in our mission to advance Precision Child Health, which backs the experts at SickKids who are delivering world-class care to the children and families who need it most. On behalf of the patient families and staff at SickKids, I'd like to share my deepest appreciation for Nathalie, the staff at redtag.ca, and every traveller who participates in SickKids Day. We are so fortunate to have partners like yourselves stand alongside us as we build a healthier future for children in our quest to Heal The Future."



Since the partnership began, redtag.ca and its parent company, H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., have raised more than $3 million for SickKids Foundation, reflecting a longstanding commitment that extends well beyond a single day.

As SickKids Day returns for 2026, redtag.ca is once again calling on Canadians from coast to coast to be part of the impact.

Make your travel plans count for more by booking on redtag.ca on July 30, when 1% of all sales will go directly to SickKids Foundation. Visit redtag.ca or call 1-866-5-RED-TAG (573-3824).

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

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About SickKids Foundation

SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and has raised more than $3 billion since 1972. Thanks to the generosity of the community, it is the largest charitable funder of child health care, research and learning in Canada. This incredible philanthropy has helped fuel advancements in paediatric health and contributed to SickKids' Newsweek ranking as the top specialized paediatric hospital in the world. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca.

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]