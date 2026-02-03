redtag.ca Launches a New Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions Division, Backed by Its Scale as a Canadian Travel Powerhouse

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - redtag.ca today announced the launch of redtag.ca M.I.C.E., a dedicated meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions division built to help Canadian organizations design and deliver tailored, high-quality experiences with greater efficiency, control, and confidence--both domestically and internationally.

redtag.ca announces the launch of its new Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions division. (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

Built on more than 20 years of experience delivering complex travel programs at scale, redtag.ca M.I.C.E. extends the operational expertise that has made redtag.ca one of Canada's most trusted travel brands. Backed by the global reach and infrastructure of H.I.S. Group, the division brings together international access, negotiated buying power, and hands-on program management to support meetings and incentive programs of varying size, scope, and ambition. Programs are tailored to business objectives, budget parameters, and participant needs, whether hosted within Canada or abroad.

Meetings and incentive programs carry real expectations around budget, delivery, and experience," said Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "redtag.ca M.I.C.E. was created to act as a true partner, executing tailored meetings and incentive programs that save time, control costs, and deliver high-quality experiences that directly support business objectives."

Budget-conscious planning, including Canadian-dollar pricing and strong domestic options ensures clarity on spend, scope, and quality standards from the outset. When international programs are required, redtag.ca M.I.C.E. leverages H.I.S. Group's global network to provide access to trusted partners and negotiated rates worldwide.

The division is led by a dedicated team, providing specialized expertise and end-to-end accountability across every stage of program delivery.

For more information, please visit mice.redtag.ca.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber: Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]