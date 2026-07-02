redtag.ca Turns July into Canada's Season of Travel Savings

Christmas In July returns with up to $500 off* and exclusive offers across every travel category.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - For five consecutive years, July has become synonymous with travel savings at redtag.ca, transforming the middle of summer into one of the best times for Canadians to book their fall and winter vacations. Returning with its biggest Christmas In July event yet, redtag.ca is bringing the spirit of the season a little early with more savings, more perks, and more value across every travel category, including up to $500 off* in instant savings, helping Canadians make every travel dollar go further.

Returning with its biggest Christmas In July event yet, redtag.ca is bringing the spirit of the season a little early with more savings, more perks, and more value across every travel category, including up to $500 off* in instant savings, helping Canadians make every travel dollar go further.

As one of redtag.ca's most anticipated annual events, Christmas In July is strategically timed to inspire early booking and help travellers take advantage of one of the strongest booking windows of the year. Whether planning an all-inclusive beach escape, a European city break, a cruise vacation, a ski getaway, or a quick weekend trip, Canadians can unlock exclusive limited-time offers while securing the best value for their upcoming travels.

Throughout the month, Canadians can enjoy exclusive savings on vacation packages, flight & hotel bundles, flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals and ski vacations, as one of Canada's leading travel marketplaces.

"Over the past five years, July has become a signature month for redtag.ca--bringing the spirit of Christmas a little early with more savings, more perks, and more value across every travel category," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships at redtag.ca. "As Canadians continue to look for smarter ways to travel, we're proud to offer one of the year's strongest booking opportunities, making it easier and more affordable to plan their next vacation with confidence. Our goal is simple: deliver outstanding value while helping more Canadians explore the world."

During Christmas In July, Canadians can enjoy:

Vacation Packages: Up to $500 off * in instant savings

Up to * in instant savings Flight & Hotel Bundles: Up to $500 off * in instant savings

Up to * in instant savings Flights: Receive a $25 e-gift card of your choice*

Receive a of your choice* Hotels: Get 5% off * hotel stays worldwide

Get * hotel stays worldwide Cruises: Receive a $100 USD onboard credit*

Receive a onboard credit* Car Rentals: Save $25 * instantly

Save * instantly Ski Vacations: Save up to $200* instantly

Christmas In July runs until July 31, 2026, giving Canadians a limited-time opportunity to maximize their travel budget while securing incredible value for upcoming fall and winter travel. For complete offer details and to start planning your next getaway, visit redtag.ca.

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions, visit www.redtag.ca between July 2-31, 2026, while supplies last.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

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SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]