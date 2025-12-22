redtag.ca Turns Boxing Week into a Prime Moment to Book Travel

Exclusive, limited time savings across vacations, flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals!

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - In a season dominated by discounts, travel continues to stand out as one of the most meaningful ways Canadians choose to spend. This Boxing Week, redtag.ca is helping travellers turn one of the biggest retail moments of the year into an opportunity to plan, book, and save on travel for 2026.

From December 22, 2025, to January 2, 2026, redtag.ca's Boxing Week Sale offers Canadians access to major savings, exclusive offers, and instant deals across every major travel category -- making it easier to trade impulse buys for dream vacations worth looking forward to.

redtag.ca's Boxing Week Sale delivers exclusive savings across vacations, flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals! (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

With winter officially here and demand for future travel already rising, the redtag.ca Boxing Week Sale gives Canadians a limited-time opportunity to lock in value on all-inclusive vacations, flights, hotels, flight and hotel bundles, cruises, and car rentals. Thousands of options are available across some of the world's most in-demand destinations, including the Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, and Jamaica, as well as cities and cruise itineraries worldwide.

As part of the sale, travellers can get up to $300* in instant savings on pre-packaged vacations and customizable flight and hotel bundles by entering an exclusive promo code at checkout, making it easier to turn travel plans into booked trips, whether they're planning a quick escape or finally locking in that trip they've been talking about for months.

Travellers will also find Boxing Week savings across every major travel category, bringing everything they need to plan and book their trip together on one convenient platform:

Flights: Worldwide flight deals plus a bonus eSIM valued at up to $100.*

Worldwide flight deals plus a bonus eSIM valued at up to $100.* Hotels: Access to more than two million hotels worldwide with an exclusive 5%* discount.

Access to more than two million hotels worldwide with an exclusive 5%* discount. Car Rentals: Instant savings of $25* on already competitive rates.

Instant savings of $25* on already competitive rates. Cruises: Set sail and buy one, get one FREE pre-paid gratuities.*

"Canadians want choice, value, and an easier path to booking," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships at redtag.ca. "This Boxing Week, we're delivering added value across every travel category, starting with sunny beach vacations, extending to European trips booked well in advance, and helping travellers confidently plan and book their 2026 travel. Whether it's a spontaneous escape or a milestone journey, it's about turning plans into bookings and bookings into memories."

Canadians can visit www.redtag.ca or call 1-866-5-RED-TAG to shop travel during redtag.ca's Boxing Week Sale and unlock exclusive savings across every travel category.

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between December 22, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

Learn more about redtag.ca at https://www.redtag.ca/

Follow redtag.ca on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/redtag.ca/

Follow redtag.ca on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/redtag.ca/

Follow redtag.ca on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@redtag.ca

Follow redtag.ca on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/redtag-vacations

Subscribe to redtag.ca on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/redtagvid

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]