redtag.ca Rolls Out Major Black Friday Savings for Canadian Travellers

More Travel, Less Spend

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is helping Canadians turn travel dreams into travel plans with its most comprehensive Black Friday event to date -- delivering major savings, exclusive offers, and instant deals across every travel category. Running from November 17 to 30, the Black Friday Blowout Sale gives travellers a limited-time opportunity to escape the cold and secure significant discounts on all-inclusive packages, flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals.

Dream Bigger. Save Bigger.

redtag.ca's Black Friday Blowout Sale gives travellers a limited-time opportunity to escape the cold and secure significant discounts on all-inclusive packages, flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals. (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

This year's Black Friday program is powered by redtag.ca's strong partnerships with Canada's favourite and leading tour operators, airlines, hotels and cruise partners. Together, they are offering thousands of vacation packages to some of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations -- from Mexico and the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Aruba and beyond -- with up to $400 off instantly at checkout* using an exclusive promo code. Whether planning a spontaneous winter escape or a long-awaited beach vacation, Canadians can expect more choice, more value, and more ways to book their next getaway.

More Ways to Save Across Every Travel Category

Beyond all-inclusive vacations, the sale features exceptional offers across the full spectrum of travel options:

Flights: Worldwide flight deals plus a bonus eSIM valued at up to $100.*

Worldwide flight deals plus a bonus eSIM valued at up to $100.* Hotels: Access to more than two million hotels worldwide with an exclusive 5%* discount.

Access to more than two million hotels worldwide with an exclusive 5%* discount. Flight + Hotel Bundles: Flexible packages with up to $400 off* instantly at checkout.

Flexible packages with $400 off* instantly at checkout. Car Rentals: Instant savings of $25* on already competitive rates.

Instant savings of $25* on already competitive rates. Cruises: A $200* air credit and $50* onboard credit toward select sailings.

"Black Friday has become a pivotal moment in travel planning, and this year we're focused on delivering meaningful value across every category," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Our partners, our technology, and our scale allow us to offer Canadians more choice and more affordability at a time when travel demand remains strong. This sale reflects our ongoing commitment to making travel accessible, simplified, and rewarding for every type of traveller."

A Trusted Canadian Travel Brand for Over 20 Years

For more than two decades, redtag.ca has been one of Canada's most trusted travel brands -- connecting millions of travellers to the world through innovation, technology, and dedicated service. With a user-friendly website, coast-to-coast customer support, and a long-standing reputation for reliability, redtag.ca continues to make travel easy from planning to departure.

Canadians can visit www.redtag.ca or call 1-866-5-RED-TAG to shop travel during redtag.ca's Black Friday Blowout Sale and unlock exclusive savings across every travel category.

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between November 17-30, 2025.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]