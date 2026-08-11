redtag.ca Accelerates Digital Growth Strategy with Launch of New Mobile App

New app brings the redtag.ca travel marketplace to travellers' fingertips with vacation packages, flights, hotels, customizable bundles, experiences, and exclusive app-only savings

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- redtag.ca, one of Canada's leading travel companies and Canada's largest travel marketplace, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital growth strategy and vision for the future of travel. The new redtag.ca app brings together vacation packages from Canada's leading tour operators, worldwide flights with major airlines, customizable flight & hotel bundles, more than 2 million hotels, and a wide selection of tours and experiences--all within one seamless mobile experience. With flexible payment options and exclusive app-only pricing and promotions, travellers have even more ways to discover, plan and book their next getaway.

New app brings the redtag.ca travel marketplace to travellers’ fingertips with vacation packages, flights, hotels, customizable bundles, experiences, and exclusive app-only savings.

As Canadians increasingly turn to mobile devices to research, plan and book travel, the redtag.ca app provides a faster and more convenient way to search, book and manage trips anytime, anywhere. The launch also establishes the digital foundation for future AI-powered personalization, intelligent recommendations and enhanced travel experiences.

"Today's travellers expect technology that is intuitive, personalized and always within reach," said Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel, parent company of redtag.ca. "The launch of the redtag.ca app is an important milestone in our digital strategy and brings the breadth of our travel marketplace directly to Canadians wherever they are. As we continue investing in AI, personalization and mobile technology, we're creating smarter and more seamless ways for Canadians to discover, book and manage travel with greater ease, convenience and confidence."

The launch reflects redtag.ca's broader investment in digital innovation and its commitment to modernizing the end-to-end travel experience. By combining a diverse selection of travel products with mobile convenience, exclusive offers and an evolving digital platform, redtag.ca is creating a more connected customer journey from inspiration and planning through booking and trip management. The app also represents an important step in redtag.ca's long-term technology roadmap, creating the foundation for future innovations leveraging AI, automation and data-driven personalization to deliver more relevant recommendations, simplified planning and increasingly personalized travel experiences.

"Mobile continues to play an increasingly important role in the travel journey," added Tanious. "Our focus is not simply on launching an app, but on building a platform that will continue evolving with our customers and make travel easier, smarter and more personalized."

The redtag.ca app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download the app today, create an account and unlock exclusive app-only savings.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and more – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

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SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]