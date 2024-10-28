RedMane Appoints Marc Campbell as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- As a leader in the Health and Human Services (HHS) information systems market, Chicago-based technology solutions company RedMane has named Marc Campbell as its chief operating officer.

An innovative and results-oriented leader with more nearly thirty years of experience in the field of information technology, Campbell is based in Ottawa, Canada. He joins RedMane after holding a variety of leadership positions over two decades with CGI, most recently as senior vice president and business unit leader. He held a number of senior leadership positions, working with large-scale global organizations as well as startups and small and medium enterprises.

"Marc's background includes successful oversight of large, complex projects and programs, and repeated success scaling up growing technology delivery teams," said Cem Tanyel, RedMane's CEO. "He also has deep experience developing, communicating and executing business strategy and consistently achieving key business outcomes."

Citing RedMane's "people come first" approach, Tanyel cited Campbell's passion for "cultivating a company culture that supports health and wellbeing and provides a diverse, inclusive, and safe workplace" as some of the key reasons for his hire.

RedMane creates Software as a Service solutions to help human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child support, child welfare, and critical case management. Earlier this month, RedMane debuted enhancements to its popular mCase platform, designed for health and human services organizations' case management support.

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child welfare, adult protective services, child support, benefits eligibility, veterans services, and other critical case management programs – partnering with clients throughout North America including the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as multiple Canadian provinces and First Nations communities. For more information, visit RedMane.com.

