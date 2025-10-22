TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - This fall, Heffel Fine Art Auction House will mark 30 years of live auctions with a legacy-defining fall sale that celebrates the very best in Canadian and international art. The November 19 auction will showcase masterworks that reflect Heffel's decades of leadership in the market and passion for connecting collectors with exceptional works of art. The auction will be held at Heffel's Toronto auction venue and will connect remote participants through the firm's Digital Saleroom.

This milestone auction brings together four major sessions, each representing a cornerstone of Heffel's history and expertise:

Heffel is incredibly proud to present A Legacy Through Art: The Hudson's Bay Company Collection, which will bring to market 27 highlights from North America's longest-running company, which closed its doors this year after more than three centuries. With unprecedented interest from collectors, the highly anticipated sale is anchored by a major Sir Winston Churchill canvas and a celebrated masterpiece by Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, offering collectors a rare opportunity to own part of HBC's legacy.

The Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection brings together many of the finest examples of Canadian painting to come to market in recent years. Built over decades with vision, discernment and deep passion, the outstanding collection reflects Lillian's Alberta family history and her later years on Vancouver Island. Masterworks by E.J. Hughes, Lawren Harris and Emily Carr stand as a testament to the consignor's extraordinary eye and her lifelong devotion to Canadian art.

"This fall presents a rare opportunity to engage with artworks that span generations, genres and history," said Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "As Heffel celebrates 30 years of auctions, we are thrilled to bring such iconic masterpieces to market and connect them with passionate collectors who will carry their stories forward."

Highlights from Heffel's fall auction (all estimate values are in Canadian dollars):

A major 1907 canvas by James Wilson Morrice , Le pont , makes its Canadian debut at Heffel after more than a century in a private European collection, enjoyed for four generations by a single family. Exhibited at the famed Salon d'Automne in Paris (1907), the work was included in the important publication Peintres de Races (1909), alongside Gauguin and Van Gogh, underscoring Morrice's recognition as a painter of international stature. This work remains a landmark example of his celebrated Paris period (est. $600,000 – 800,000).

, , makes its Canadian debut at Heffel after more than a century in a private European collection, enjoyed for four generations by a single family. Exhibited at the famed Salon d'Automne in Paris (1907), the work was included in the important publication (1909), alongside Gauguin and Van Gogh, underscoring Morrice's recognition as a painter of international stature. This work remains a landmark example of his celebrated Paris period (est. $600,000 – 800,000). A rare and major canvas by Sir Winston Churchill leads the HBC collection this fall. The painting, Marrakech, was gifted to HBC by Lady Churchill in 1956 and is the first ever painting by the famed British prime minister to come to auction in Canada. This work was hand-selected by Lady Churchill and in her opinion was his finest work in the private domain (est. $400,000 – $600,000).

leads the HBC collection this fall. The painting, was gifted to HBC by Lady Churchill in 1956 and is the first ever painting by the famed British prime minister to come to auction in Canada. This work was hand-selected by Lady Churchill and in her opinion was his finest work in the private domain (est. $400,000 – $600,000). E.J. Hughes leads the auction this fall with two masterful canvases, Entrance to Howe Sound from the Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000) and Courtenay River Landscape (est. $300,000 – 400,000). Together, they showcase the artist's distinctive command of light, colour and the stunning BC landscape, underscoring why his work remains highly prized by collectors.

leads the auction this fall with two masterful canvases, from the Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000) and (est. $300,000 – 400,000). Together, they showcase the artist's distinctive command of light, colour and the stunning BC landscape, underscoring why his work remains highly prized by collectors. An incredibly rare canvas by Jean Paul Riopelle leads Heffel's Post-War & Contemporary session this season, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a masterpiece from his formative period. Sans titre comes from 1949, a pivotal year in the artist's career. It is one of very few major works he produced that year, with even fewer remaining in private hands (est. $300,000 – 500,000.

leads Heffel's Post-War & Contemporary session this season, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a masterpiece from his formative period. comes from 1949, a pivotal year in the artist's career. It is one of very few major works he produced that year, with even fewer remaining in private hands (est. $300,000 – 500,000. The opportunity to own a work by Tom Thomson remains exceedingly rare due to his untimely mysterious passing in 1917. On offer this season is Hillside on Big Cauchon Lake , a superb 1915 oil sketch from Thomson's formative Algonquin years and one of the most sought-after periods of his career (est. $500,000 – 700,000).

remains exceedingly rare due to his untimely mysterious passing in 1917. On offer this season is , a superb 1915 oil sketch from Thomson's formative Algonquin years and one of the most sought-after periods of his career (est. $500,000 – 700,000). Two remarkable Lawren Harris works from the esteemed Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection, Lake Superior Sunrise (Lake Superior Sketch XXIII) and Mountain Sketch (LSH #11) , capture defining moments in the artist's career and exemplify the enduring demand for prime examples depicting his most iconic subjects (est. $500,000 – 700,000 each).

works from the esteemed Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection, and , capture defining moments in the artist's career and exemplify the enduring demand for prime examples depicting his most iconic subjects (est. $500,000 – 700,000 each). Major canvases by Group of Seven artist A.Y. Jackson from outstanding private collections anchor the Group of Seven highlights this fall. Souvenir of Kispayaks and A Quebec Village (Winter, Saint-Fidèle) reflect Jackson's mastery in representing the Canadian landscape and the collector enthusiasm for his large-scale works (est. $600,000 – 800,000 each).

from outstanding private collections anchor the Group of Seven highlights this fall. and reflect Jackson's mastery in representing the Canadian landscape and the collector enthusiasm for his large-scale works (est. $600,000 – 800,000 each). Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith 's canvas Lights of a City Street is a celebrated 1894 masterpiece depicting downtown Toronto, featuring the artist and his son. The famous canvas from the HBC collection has been exhibited extensively throughout its lifetime and is among the most admired paintings in all of Canadian art (est. $100,000 – $150,000).

's canvas is a celebrated 1894 masterpiece depicting downtown Toronto, featuring the artist and his son. The famous canvas from the HBC collection has been exhibited extensively throughout its lifetime and is among the most admired paintings in all of Canadian art (est. $100,000 – $150,000). Underscoring the international scope of this season's offering are outstanding examples by Bernard Buffet and Aristide Maillol. Buffet's Les Clowns Musiciens – Le Trompette captures his distinctive circus clowns with bold colour and sharp lines, while Maillol's work La Nymphe sans bras, a monumental bronze by the renowned French sculptor, exemplifies his mastery of form and comes to market with sterling provenance (est. $300,000 – 500,000 each).

Heffel Fall Auction Schedule

To give collectors and enthusiasts from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in four cities leading up to the auction.

Calgary : October 2 – 5, Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080)

: October 2 – 5, Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080) Vancouver : October 15 – 20, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

: October 15 – 20, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : October 30 – November 4, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

: October 30 – November 4, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto: November 11 – 18, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The auction will take place on Wednesday, November 19 in Toronto. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available. The four sessions are:

A Legacy Through Art: The Hudson's Bay Company Collection – 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET The Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection – 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art – 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Followed byPost-War & Contemporary Art

The live auction catalogues, details and registration information are available at www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of inherited art collections with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

