SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The team at PUR Immobilia is proud to announce its commitment to carefully crafting a new chapter in the flourishing history of the city of Saint-Lambert. They confirm that they have finalized the acquisition of the Dare land and will proceed with the redevelopment of the Dare and Coupal lands, with great respect for the architectural tradition and built environment of the city.

"Transforming an industrial area of such magnitude into a residential neighborhood is an incredible opportunity for Saint-Lambert, and we have the responsibility to do so in an exemplary manner. After numerous meetings and citizen consultations, we returned to the drawing board. The concept we have developed, which is under study, reflects the very essence of Saint-Lambert," said Yann Lapointe, co-president of PUR Immobilia.

The multigenerational Lambertois neighborhood OAKVILLE, which is expected to take shape once the entire approval process is completed, will proudly stand at the end of Oak Street. This project will offer tenants and homeowners the same exceptional quality of life that has made Saint-Lambert renowned. OAKVILLE will highlight its distinctive character: an abundance of greenery, public transportation options, and architectural richness.

"The project we propose will harmoniously blend in and enhance the charm of a town-village that has honored its built heritage. As a resident of Saint-Lambert, this is a neighborhood that I cherish. I wish to offer others the chance to raise children and spend their retirement here, so they can benefit from the living environment that has shaped our memories," said Philippe Bernard, co-president of PUR Immobilia.

After gauging the pulse of the community in 2022 and leveraging the citizens' contributions, OAKVILLE, the first project of this magnitude in Saint-Lambert since the 1980s, has been enhanced. Always focused on sustainable development, nature conservation, and intergenerational diversity on a human scale, PUR Immobilia is confident that it will meet the citizen and political will to preserve the heritage by offering a project that will delicately integrate into the urban fabric.

https://oakville-landing.netlify.app/en/

