MaxFlow™ Technology pioneered by Medela generates vacuum with micro-vibrations for increased milk flow and optimal performance

Closed system pump offers 10 pre-programmed vacuum settings and simple, intuitive control

Available through major U.S. and Canadian retailers online in August; available to moms through insurance in September and WIC in October

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Medela, the No. 1 mom-recommended breast pump brand*, today announced the launch of the NEW Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology double electric, personal-use breast pump in the U.S. and Canada. Featuring a hospital-performance, a closed system and intuitive control panel, Pump In Style combines the trusted performance moms expect from Medela with exclusive new unique technology and a modern design.

"Parents today are busy, and even more so in a COVID-19 quarantined world. They balance jobs, childcare, potential homeschooling and many other responsibilities, and these hardworking parents deserve a simple product that makes their lives easier," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Redefining the breast pump that has supported millions of moms for nearly 25 years, during National Breastfeeding Month in the U.S., is an exciting milestone for Medela and an opportunity to honor moms with a highly effective, high performing and easy-to-use breast pump that works as hard as they do. During these difficult economic times, we wanted to introduce how we've reimagined the #1 breast pump chosen by moms and recommended by doctors** to support the breastfeeding families who need to access a high quality breast pump through insurance, WIC and our retail partners."

The Hardworking Pump for the Hardworking Mom

The Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology is designed for moms who pump several times a day and need a highly effective breast pump to maintain their supply. Whether at home or at the office, running errands or enjoying family time, the NEW Pump In Style combines Medela's deep knowledge and years of research to deliver hospital performance, an easy-to-use interface, comfort and reassurance.

Performance: Innovative vacuum mechanism combines Medela's research-based 2-Phase Expression® technology with a NEW MaxFlow technology, generating a vacuum with micro-vibrations to increase and optimize milk flow. A clinical pilot study compared MaxFlow technology with standard breast pump technology, revealing that MaxFlow removes higher percentage of available milk faster than other breast pumps, a significant benefit for moms seeking to build and maintain their milk supply †

Innovative vacuum mechanism combines Medela's research-based 2-Phase Expression® technology with a NEW MaxFlow technology, generating a vacuum with micro-vibrations to increase and optimize milk flow. A clinical pilot study compared MaxFlow technology with standard breast pump technology, revealing that MaxFlow removes higher percentage of available milk faster than other breast pumps, a significant benefit for moms seeking to build and maintain their milk supply Easy-to-Use Interface: Intuitive controls allow for simple pump operation and easy experience finding Maximum Comfort Vacuum® level. With fewer parts and large openings, it is also easier to clean compared to the previous version

Intuitive controls allow for simple pump operation and easy experience finding Maximum Comfort Vacuum® level. With fewer parts and large openings, it is also easier to clean compared to the previous version Comfort: Two sizes of PersonalFit Flex™ breast shields with soft rim and oval shape for better fit and effective, yet comfortable pumping. The flex shields are another award-winning innovation added to this pump designed to help mom extract 11.8 percent more milk faster

Two sizes of PersonalFit Flex™ breast shields with soft rim and oval shape for better fit and effective, yet comfortable pumping. The flex shields are another award-winning innovation added to this pump designed to help mom extract 11.8 percent more milk faster Reassurance: Closed system prevents milk from entering the Y-tubing and pump motor, providing confidence in hygiene and quality of expressed milk. The new tube design eliminates tangling issues and simplifies the connection for double or single pumping

To ensure that all moms have access to continue feeding their babies with breast milk for longer, the new Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology will be available through insurance plans beginning in September. Medela's new Pump In Style with Max Flow will be available through major distributors that provide breast pumps through insurance, including Aeroflow Breastpumps, Byram Healthcare, Edgepark, and Medline @ Home; additional breast pump distributors will come online in October and November. Families who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will be able to access Pump In Style with MaxFlow technology in October.

The NEW Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology retails for U.S. $199.99 to $249.99 SRP. It is available now for U.S. shoppers online at Amazon, Target.com, Walmart.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and in-store at Target, and it will be available in Buy Buy Baby Stores in October and at Walmart in November. For Canadian shoppers, the Pump In Style will be available for purchase beginning August 28 on Amazon.ca, Walmart.ca, BabiesRUs.ca and BuyBuyBaby.com, for $375 CDN.

For more information, visit Medela Pump In Style with MaxFlow.

About Medela

With headquarters in Barr, Switzerland, and a U.S.-based manufacturing and development facility in McHenry, Illinois, Medela supports millions of moms and babies and patients in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.medela.us/breastfeeding.

