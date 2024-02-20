Redbird Evolves to FlexNetworks: A Bold Leap Forward for Saskatchewan Telecommunications

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In a significant move in the telecommunications sector, Redbird Communications announces the completion of its rebranding to FlexNetworks. This strategic transformation represents a renewed commitment to innovation, growth, and enhanced service delivery across Saskatchewan and cements the partnership Redbird and FlexNetworks have enjoyed since 2021.

Over the past decade, Redbird has established itself as a key player in the province's internet service industry, known for its reliable, high-speed internet. As the company enters a new era, it takes on the FlexNetworks brand to better reflect its expanding capabilities and vision for the future.

A New Identity for a New Era

Official Rebranding: Effective February 23rd, 2024, Redbird will complete its transition to FlexNetworks.

Renewed Vision: FlexNetworks will continue to build on the legacy of Redbird, focusing on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric service.

Commitment to Innovation: The rebrand signifies a strengthened commitment to innovative solutions in internet connectivity and customer service. FlexNetworks is proud to be Saskatchewan's fastest residential internet provider offering 2.5Gbps packages.

What This Means for Saskatchewan

Expansion of Services: FlexNetworks is poised to broaden its service offerings, bringing more choices and advanced solutions to the region.

Enhanced Customer Experience: With a focus on evolving market demands, FlexNetworks aims to elevate the customer experience through premier service and dedicated support.

Community and Economic Growth: This rebrand is part of a larger initiative to contribute to the economic and technological development of Saskatchewan.

"The completion of our rebranding to FlexNetworks marks a pivotal moment in our journey," says Gianni Creta, President & CEO. "It's more than a new name; it's about embodying our ethos of flexibility, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our customers. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue to drive forward the future of internet connectivity in Saskatchewan."

FlexNetworks is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service and reliability that have been synonymous with the Redbird name while pushing the boundaries to bring cutting-edge solutions to its customers and stakeholders.

About FlexNetworks:

Fast-growing and forward-thinking, FlexNetworks is privately owned, well-funded and managed by a growing team of telecom experts. Since 2014, FlexNetworks has been an industry pacesetter, providing superior fibre-optic network solutions to businesses and residents in Canada. Committed to advancing the country's fibre-optic infrastructure and improving opportunities for economic growth, the company focuses on delivering fast, reliable services to commercial, enterprise and residential customers with superior customer support. FlexNetworks is proud of its initiative to provide high-speed internet access to underserved communities in Saskatchewan.

For further information: For interview requests, or further inquiries about FlexNetworks and its services, please contact: Aleaha More, Marketing Manager, Tel: 306-737-9591, Email: [email protected], Web: https://flexnetworks.ca/