FlexNetworks Leads The Way For Fibre-Optic Network Expansion To More Saskatchewan Communities

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - FlexNetworks, a trusted leader in transforming connectivity across Saskatchewan, is proud to announce the successful expansion of our fibre-optic network to a record number of previously underserved communities in 2024. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering residents with the fastest internet in the province, including the following communities:

Newly Connected Communities in 2024:

Arlington Beach

Bluebird Way

Clear View Resort

Etters Beach

Resort Village of Glen Harbour

Green Acres

Heritage Valley

Resort Village of Island View

Mohrs Beach

North Colesdale Park

Resort Village of Pelican Point

Silverado Estates

Sorensons Beach

South Colesdale Park

Sundale Beach

Resort Village of Sunset Cove

Uhls Bay

"At FlexNetworks, we take pride in doing telecom differently," said Gianni Creta, CEO of FlexNetworks. "By bringing high-speed, reliable fibre internet to these underserved communities, we're empowering residents and businesses to thrive in today's digital age. Symmetrical upload and download speeds set us apart, and we're excited to help more people understand why this matters for work, play, and everything in between."

FlexNetworks' state-of-the-art fibre-optic infrastructure is designed to deliver unmatched speed, quality, and reliability—the kind that Saskatchewan's residents need and deserve. What truly sets us apart, however, is our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care and community support.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," continued Creta. "From the moment someone contacts us, they can expect personalized service, genuine care, and a team that is ready to go the extra mile. We don't just build networks; we build relationships. Being part of these communities means more to us than providing internet—it means being a good neighbor and supporting local initiatives that matter to the people we serve."

As we look ahead into 2025, we're excited to announce the next phase of our network expansion, targeting even more communities for development:

Communities On Track for Expansion in Early 2025:

Aspen Acres

Dundurn (Rural Area)

(Rural Area) Floral Road (Rural Area)

Glacier Ridge

Grasswood (Rural Area)

(Rural Area) Green Gate Estates

Kannata Valley

Maple Grove

"Our mission to connect Saskatchewan doesn't stop here," added Tyson Almasi, Director of Residential Business Development, "This year, we'll continue to light up new areas, bringing the fastest, most reliable internet to even more people. Our hands-on approach to customer care and community involvement reflects our belief that every connection—both online and offline—is an opportunity to make a difference."

FlexNetworks has become synonymous with exceptional service and community commitment. We recognize the importance of providing equitable access to advanced technology, and our team is dedicated to making Saskatchewan a leader in connectivity.

For more information about our services, the importance of symmetrical speeds, or to learn when FlexNetworks might be coming to your community, visit https://flexnetworks.ca or call us at (306) 979-6733

About FlexNetworks FlexNetworks is a Saskatchewan-based telecommunications company delivering high-speed, fibre-optic internet to underserved communities. We are "Telecom done differently," and redefining connectivity with our exceptional network speeds, reliable service, and a customer-first approach. From rural areas to resort villages, FlexNetworks is committed to keeping Saskatchewan connected.

SOURCE FlexNetworks

Media Contact: Aleaha More, Marketing Manager, Tel: (306) 737-9591, Email: [email protected], Web: https://flexnetworks.ca