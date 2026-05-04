Red River Métis prevail in one of the largest costs awards in Canadian history - $11.8 million against Métis National Council

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, celebrates the decision handed down by Justice Merritt on costs associated with the Métis National Council's (MNC) unfounded and unreasonable attack on the MMF, President David Chartrand and former MNC President Clément Chartier, along with Wenda Watteyne and multiple consultants. The amount of nearly 12 million dollars is one of the biggest costs awards in Canadian history. The decision further validates that this was a groundless and senseless case, put forth by a desperate organization seeking to exact revenge and to damage the reputation of Red River Métis Leadership and the MMF Government.

"As a past president of the MNC for close to 20 years, I was shocked that MNC President Cassidy Caron admitted in court that they had no evidence to back their claims but hoped to find it during the trial," stated Chartier, current Ambassador of the MMF. "As Judge Merritt noted in her earlier decision, President Chartrand and I devoted our lives to the advancement of our nation. Yet the MNC under Caron and guided by the direction of Audrey Poitras and Margaret Froh filed a multi, multi-million-dollar lawsuit in an attempt to destroy our reputations."

This comes on the heels of the earlier decision made by the Court in MNC's vindictive case, finding that the MMF and all those that were implicated were clear of all wrongdoing. Justice Merritt found the MMF leadership to be honest, straightforward, reliable and credible.

"We are thrilled with the costs decision," said lead counsel for the defendants, Rahool Agarwal, of Lax O'Sullivan Lisus Gottlieb LLP. "The Court recognized the severity of the allegations levelled against the defendants and the enormous resources that were necessary to defend this complex litigation spanning more than four years. The allegations were deeply personal and struck at the very core of the defendants' character, integrity, and lifelong commitment to the Nation. The stakes could not have been higher, and we are pleased that the trial judge's costs decision reflects just how important this litigation was – both to the defendants and to the Red River Métis."

The costs award further demonstrates the frivolity of MNC's court case, and its intent to harm the reputations of the MMF, President Chartrand, Ambassador Clément Chartier, and all defendants. The costs award comes ahead of MNC's appeal, scheduled for later in 2026.

"This is a victory for Red River Métis Citizens, vindicating their 2019 direction to me to leave the MNC," said President Chartrand. "There was never any foundation for this court case, nor for the funds we were forced to spend in our defense. This case wasn't just an attack on me or the MMF, it was an attack on the reputation of our Nation, which I know Citizens felt in their hearts. As always, the wisdom and guidance of our Citizens have proven to be correct."

The court's costs award can be read here.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

SOURCE Manitoba Métis Federation

For more information, media may contact: Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]