MMF Establishes Partnership with RES to Deliver Renewable Energy for Manitobans

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Through its affiliate the Red River Métis Power Corporation (RRMPC), the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, has entered into a formal relationship with the world's largest independent renewable energy company, RES, to advance Manitoba's clean energy future.

"Over the past year we have carried out an industry partner selection process that included an extensive due diligence process on values and principles alignment, capacity and capabilities assessment, and project development openness," said Jack Park, MMF Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of RRMPC. "After meeting with over a dozen multi-national renewable energy companies and visiting some existing wind farm operations, RES has been selected as the right industry partner for us as we develop renewable energy projects."

The RRMPC and RES have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining shared objectives for strategic renewable energy development. With this government-industry relationship in place and wind energy project development well advanced, both parties are now working on the finalization of a definitive agreement in preparation for the current Manitoba Hydro Request for Qualified Suppliers and subsequent Request for Proposals.

"RES is honoured to partner with the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Red River Métis Power Corporation as we work together to advance renewable energy in Manitoba," said Peter Clibbon, Senior Vice-President, RES in Canada. "We deeply value the confidence placed in us. This partnership is grounded in trust, respect, and a commitment to long-term collaboration. Together, we have the opportunity to shape projects that deliver lasting benefits and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Manitobans."

Launched in October 2024, the RRMPC is an affiliate of the MMF with a mandate to develop wind power capacity in Manitoba, along with other long-term energy and economic development objectives.

RES operates in 24 countries and has delivered over 28 GW of renewable projects worldwide including wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, as well as transmission and distribution. In Canada, RES has developed or constructed more than 3.9 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage projects since 2005, with a 9.9 GW pipeline under development.

"The MMF is ready to do our part to provide the energy needed for Manitoba residents, export opportunities, major projects, and industry demand going forward," said MMF President David Chartrand. "Our initial 200 MW wind energy project that we are developing with RES is the beginning of our renewable energy plans. Through it and other projects we will continue to develop and strengthen our renewable energy utility, the Red River Métis Power Corporation."

About MMF

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

About RES

RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company, working across 24 countries and active in wind, solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, transmission, and distribution. An industry innovator for over 40 years, RES has delivered more than 28GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and plans to bring more than 26GW of new capacity online in the next five years.

As a service provider, RES has the skills and experience in asset management, operations and maintenance, and spare parts – supporting 45GW of renewable assets. RES brings to the market a range of purposeful, practical technology-based products and digital solutions designed to maximise investment and deployment of renewable energy.

RES is the power behind a clean energy future where everyone has access to affordable zero carbon energy, bringing together global experience, passion, and the innovation of its 4,500 people to transform the way energy is generated, stored, and supplied. Visit res-group.com for more information.

SOURCE Manitoba Métis Federation

