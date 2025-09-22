Special Statement by Winnipeg Region Vice-President Andrew Carrier in opposition to the proposed renaming of Carriere Avenue Park

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, states its unequivocal opposition to the proposed renaming of Carriere Avenue Park, located in the Glenwood area of Winnipeg, on the boundary of St. Vital and St. Boniface wards. The park was opened and named just over one year ago.

It seems that the city did not undertake appropriate due diligence to understand the historical significance of the name given to the street itself, much less the park. The land that the community of Glenwood, including Carriere Avenue and Carriere Avenue Park, was built upon the farmland of my own great-grandfather, André Carriere. Like many Red River Métis, he and his family were forcibly relocated away from the farm and sent outside of the Red River Métis settlement following the Reign of Terror inflicted upon our Nation. While some returned, this exodus forced our people to become refugees in our extended Homeland, ending a way of life that was deeply rooted in community and kinship, working and living together, sharing resources and supporting one another.

This experience was all too common for our families after we negotiated in peace with Canada, only to find ourselves faced with hatred, violence, and intolerance by Canadian militia men sent from the East to drive us out. This is not ancient history. This is an example of the harm done to our culture and community by Canada, and our families still face the consequences of it today, with the Red River Métis diaspora located in much of Western and Northern Canada.

Our understanding of the Welcoming Winnipeg initiative is that it is designed to prevent misguided moves of this nature, where city council changes the names of places without giving any consideration to the communities impacted by their decisions. That the city seems intent on bypassing their own protocols for this renaming represents an affront to the Red River Métis, showing deep disrespect for our past, present, and future contributions to the advancement of this place now called Winnipeg.

That the city proposes to pass this renaming without consultation, just days before September 30 – the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – displays a disturbing lack of forethought, consideration, or respect for Indigenous Peoples. That it's being done after only a year of the park's existence is equally troubling – names are important. They have meaning and significance, and should not be up for re-naming within a year of creation.

While this decision does a disservice to my own family's history, it is also deeply disrespectful to the history of the Red River Métis, which it seems is once again at risk of erasure. That's why today, we call upon the Mayor and Council and their supporters to stop what they are doing – it is not too late to do right by our history. Do not make a decision that goes against the principles of reconciliation and ignores your own consultation process.

Let me be clear – we will stand against any decision to rename this park. Wrapped in the name of the park is a history that is relevant to all Manitobans, and it must be respected, just as we respect the courage of our Ancestors who helped make Winnipeg and Manitoba what they are today.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

