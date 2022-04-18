Winnipeg, MB, in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis , April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis, in conjunction with the Bishops of Manitoba, is pleased to announce the final details for the meeting with His Holiness, Pope Francis. This will be the first meeting with one of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada with His Holiness since he made his apology for the harms done by the residential and day school systems.

This historic meeting set to take place on April 21, 2022, has been in development for several years, with efforts hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red River Métis Government is sending a delegation of diverse group of Elders/Knowledge Keepers, residential school survivors, and youth from the Red River Métis Homeland, accompanied by a small group of Bishops.

"Now that His Holiness has issued an apology to all Indigenous peoples, we can focus our meeting on the relationship between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church, past, present, and future," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "I am proud to be leading this pilgrimage to meet the Holy Father, who has proven that he is a true shepherd.]""Our Nation has always been deeply connected to the church. You can see that in our petition to the church in 1817, the establishment of our settlement into parishes, and the faith and actions of our great leader, Louis Riel," said President Chartrand. "It is incredibly important that His Holiness will hold a private audience with the Red River Métis with the MMF - our National Government. A number of delegates will also be hosted at the Embassy of Canada to the Holy See for a reception and dinner."

Delegates who will speak to His Holiness will reflect on their own experiences, while also sharing the Nation's collective message of a desire to renew our relationship. This is why the theme of the meeting between Pope Francis and Red River Métis delegates is Journey Forward: Reconciliation to Renewal. The meeting will feature discussions of Hope, Healing, and Revitalization.

"The Bishops are deeply appreciative of the Holy Father's spirit of openness in generously extending an invitation for a personal encounter with the Red River Métis delegation led by the Manitoba Métis Federation," said Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg. "On behalf of the Bishops of Manitoba, we reaffirm our sincere hope that this forthcoming encounter will lead to a shared future of mutual understanding, peace, and harmony between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church in Canada. It is the desire of all the Bishops in Canada to move forward with reconciliation and to build strong relationships with Canada's Indigenous Peoples."

The Holy Father has taken a historic first step by apologizing to Indigenous Canadians in Rome," said President Chartrand. "I will be inviting the Holy Father to apologize in Canada in the Heart of the National Homeland of the Red River Métis and at the resting place of our past leader, Louis Riel. We also want His Holiness to see the Nation that stood with the church and understand why we need to renew our relationship, particularly in our small and remote communities many of which the church is a central part of community."

