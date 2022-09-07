Red River Métis delegation first Indigenous Nation from Canada to be officially recognized by City of Los Angeles

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis – Yesterday, a delegation from the MMF, the National Government of the Red River Métis, became the first Indigenous Nation from Canada to be officially recognized by the City of Los Angeles.

This official welcome from the city comes a day after the Red River Métis delegation was welcomed by the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, represented by Tribal President Rudy Ortega, and Vice-President Mark Villaseñor.

The delegation is in Los Angeles to discuss Indigenous Nation-to-Nation trade, as well as exploring future partnerships, relationships and economic opportunities within Los Angeles and California. This includes a meeting with the Pechanga Band of Indians, to discuss the trade of Indigenous-caught freshwater fish from Manitoba for their resort casino, one of the largest in the United States.

"It is an honour to be the first Indigenous Nation from Canada to be welcomed to the City of Los Angeles, and to begin creating relationships with Indigenous partners like the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Pechanga Band of Indians," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Reconciliation is more than just acknowledging past wrongs, it's about advancing our Nations and working together to create opportunities that better our peoples."

The delegation will be introduced by the first Indigenous Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who, along with Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council President Nury Martinez and the rest of the Los Angeles City Council, have committed to working in collaboration with all Indigenous Peoples in the Western Hemisphere.

"The Red River Métis have always been an economically-minded Nation," said President Chartrand. "We were once known as the economic engine of the West - we have had great success in building toward our resurgence as economic leaders across a variety of sectors. It is a key part of our culture to share what we have, which is why it is vital to us that our success grows in partnership with other Indigenous Nations and allies like the City of Los Angeles. We will continue to expand our relationships across the globe and advance reconciliation by all means, including economic. It is time for the world to see what Indigenous peoples can achieve by working together."

Photos of the event are available on the MMF website: https://www.mmf.mb.ca/photo-gallery

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, the origin and core of the Métis Nation. The Manitoba Métis are Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.



