Red Lobster Teams Up with Flavor Flav to Welcome Back Crabfest in the Most Flavourful Way

Flavor Flav Makes It Known Crabfest Is Here to Stay

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- It's flavour time! When longtime Red Lobster® fan Flavor Flav reaches out to rally fans, the only fitting response back is… Yeah Boyeeeee! Together, Red Lobster and Flavor Flav are letting fans everywhere know that Crabfest is back and when you gotta have seafood, you gotta have Red Lobster.

During Crabfest, guests can enjoy a full pound of wild-caught crab legs prepared their way, choosing from flavours like NEW! Cajun Style, Roasted Garlic & Herb Sauce, or Simply Steamed. Guests can level up their Crabfest meal by adding on NEW Crab Mac & Cheese.

Fans have taken to social media over the last few weeks to share their love of Red Lobster, pleading to #SaveTheBiscuits, while reminiscing about their most cherished memories dining at the restaurant. Among those was Flavor Flav and he's here to kickoff Crabfest in the most flavourful way.

"We love seeing our fans show up and rally for us, so when Flavor Flav reached out, we answered the call and invited him to join us in reminding fans we're here to stay," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster.

This year's Crabfest lineup is full of flavour and guests can indulge their crab cravings by sinking their claws into the largest variety of crab dishes offered all year. As part of Crab Your Way℠, guests can choose a full pound of steamed wild-caught crab legs (Snow or Bairdi*) and then select a delicious flavour option like NEW! Cajun Style, Roasted Garlic & Herb Sauce, or Simply Steamed. Claw-some fact: The Bairdi crab is sustainably caught off the coast of Alaska from the icy cold waters of the Bering Sea.

"Crabfest has been a guest-favourite event for years and we're excited to bring the flavour, along with a variety of wild-caught crab for our guests to enjoy, now and for generations to come," added Bittorf.

But the flavour doesn't stop there. With craveable crab creations starting at $25.99, guests can choose from the NEW Creamy Crab Carbonara, NEW Crab & Lobster Duo and NEW Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak. For those looking to level up their meal, the NEW Crab Mac & Cheese is the perfect cheesy addition, and the NEW Main Deck Margarita Flight will have guests sipping straight into summer.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Bairdi crab is available while supplies last for an additional charge.

**Offer available for a limited time. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.ca or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or TikTok.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.