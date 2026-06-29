Red Lobster's® Crabfest® Is Back with More Ways to Crab Than Ever Before

As a perennial Crabfest favourite, Crab Your Way gives guests even more choice, with the option to enjoy Snow or Bairdi crab and pair it with one of six flavours. Building on the social-sensation launch of Seafood Boils during last year's Crabfest, this year's lineup adds a NEW Crabfest Boil, plus new flavour and spice options so guests can customize their boil. That includes a limited-time Mike's Hot Honey® flavour, bringing the brand's signature sweet heat to select Crabfest menu items.

"Crabfest gives us the chance to have a lot of fun with the seafood our guests already love," said Chef Xavier Soto of Red Lobster. "We heard from guests that they wanted more ways to make Crabfest their own, so this year we're bringing more choice to Crab Your Way, more flavour and spice to our viral Seafood Boils, and new spins on classic crab dishes. It keeps the hands-on crab experience guests love feeling fresh each time they come to Red Lobster."

Crabfest menu highlights include:

Crab Your Way , featuring guests' choice of Snow or Bairdi crab legs served over crispy potatoes and prepared Simply Steamed or paired with the guest's choice of six flavours: Roasted Garlic & Herb, Cajun Style, Lemon Pepper, OLD BAY® & Butter Sauce, RL Signature, and NEW Mike's Hot Honey®. Served with choice of one side.

, featuring guests' choice of Snow or Bairdi crab legs served over crispy potatoes and prepared Simply Steamed or paired with the guest's choice of six flavours: Roasted Garlic & Herb, Cajun Style, Lemon Pepper, OLD BAY® & Butter Sauce, RL Signature, and NEW Mike's Hot Honey®. Served with choice of one side. NEW Crabfest Boil, offering guests twice the portion of crab as any existing Red Lobster boil, plus shrimp and guests' choice of flavour and spice level.

offering guests twice the portion of crab as any existing Red Lobster boil, plus shrimp and guests' choice of flavour and spice level. Crab & Shrimp Linguini Alfredo , featuring lump crab meat and tender shrimp tossed with linguini in a house-made creamy garlic Alfredo sauce with fresh asparagus and tomatoes.

, featuring lump crab meat and tender shrimp tossed with linguini in a house-made creamy garlic Alfredo sauce with fresh asparagus and tomatoes. Crab-Topped favourites, including Crab-Topped Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Queso, Salmon Oscar, Steak Oscar, Crab-Topped Baked Potato, and Crab-Topped Mashed Potatoes.

To further elevate the experience, Red Lobster is also introducing three tropical, Hawaiian-inspired cocktails:

NEW Magical Blue Hawaiian - Malibu Coconut Rum with pineapple and citrus flavours, finished with a butterfly pea tea.

- Malibu Coconut Rum with pineapple and citrus flavours, finished with a butterfly pea tea. NEW Hula Punch - Smirnoff Vodka with peach and hibiscus flavors, topped with club soda.

- Smirnoff Vodka with peach and hibiscus flavors, topped with club soda. NEW Lava Flow Margarita - Espolòn Blanco Tequila and Malibu Coconut Rum mixed with strawberry hibiscus sour.

Crabfest is available starting June 29 at participating Red Lobster restaurants for a limited time. For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.ca.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

OLD BAY® is a registered trademark of McCormick & Company, Inc., used under license.

Media Contact: Angela Tsiampas

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SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.