Red Lobster® Brings Back Endless Shrimp® for a Limited Time Starting April 20

After endless guest requests, the brand's fan-favourite returns with five craveable dishes and 15 new sips.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- After thousands of social media mentions since it last appeared on menus, Red Lobster, the iconic seafood restaurant brand, is announcing the return of one of its most popular experiences, for a limited time: Endless Shrimp.

Endless Shrimp arrives at a moment when guest engagement is surging, reinforcing Red Lobster's renewed focus on listening to fans and giving them what they want.

Endless Shrimp is back for a limited time! Shrimp Caesar® with Smirnoff Vodka, Bacon Caesar with Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila and Smoked Caesar with Gordon's Gin.

"This is about putting our guests first and bringing back something they truly love," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "Endless Shrimp has been a part of Red Lobster's legacy for 20 years and our guests have never stopped asking for it. We're excited to bring it back, for a limited time, in a way that works for our business today and honours what made it special from the beginning. Because when our fans talk, we listen."

Starting April 20, Red Lobster is bringing back the Endless Shrimp experience guests know and love, featuring iconic, long-time favourites, plus a brand-new flavour inspired by one of the internet's favourite dishes, served with their choice of side:

NEW! Marry Me Shrimp – Red Lobster's take on the viral sensation, featuring tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble.

– Red Lobster's take on the viral sensation, featuring tender shrimp in a tomato cream sauce, topped with a garlic and herb crumble. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini.

– Tender shrimp tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce over linguini. Walt's Favourite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

– Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce. Garlic Shrimp – Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce.

– Shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon butter sauce. Island Coconut Shrimp – Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce.

Endless Shrimp is available for dine-in only at participating locations for a limited time.

New Sips Now Pouring

Beyond the excitement of Endless Shrimp, Red Lobster is elevating the guest experience with a refreshed beverage menu designed to complement both casual and celebratory occasions, pairing perfectly with its seafood favourites. Guests are invited to raise a glass as 15 new cocktail, beer, cider and wine options debut, blending coastal inspiration, timeless classics, and modern twists, led by three standout cocktails crafted to spark discovery and deliver unexpected flavour.

NEW! COASTAL CAESAR FLIGHT – A trio that celebrates Canada's most iconic cocktail, the Caesar. Loved coast to coast for generations, the Caesar has become synonymous with Canadian hospitality and creativity. This flight reimagines the classic with three distinctive pours: Shrimp Caesar® with Smirnoff Vodka Bacon Caesar with Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila Smoked Caesar with Gordon's Gin

– A trio that celebrates Canada's most iconic cocktail, the Caesar. Loved coast to coast for generations, the Caesar has become synonymous with Canadian hospitality and creativity. This flight reimagines the classic with three distinctive pours:

Together, they form a bold tasting experience that honours tradition while inviting exploration.

NEW! INDIGO CURRENT – A strikingly refreshing cocktail featuring Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, lemon and soda water, garnished with a lemon twist. Crafted in small batches, Empress 1908 is famed for its naturally derived indigo hue and beautifully balanced botanicals, including butterfly pea blossom creating a vibrant, elegant drink as memorable as it is refreshing.

NEW! HIGH TEA WITH HENNY – An elevated take on afternoon tea with a spirited edge. Hennessy VS Cognac blends seamlessly with lemon, tea and mint, and is finished with a fresh lemon garnish and mint sprig.

For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.ca.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact: Angela Tsiampas

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SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.