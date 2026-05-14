Red Lobster® Canada Celebrates National Caesar Day with a Toast to Canada's Favourite Cocktail

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Red Lobster is raising a glass to a true Canadian original this National Caesar Day, inviting guests to celebrate the bold, savoury cocktail that perfectly complements the brand's love of seafood and shared moments around the table.

First created in Calgary, Alberta in 1969, the Caesar has become a beloved national tradition known for its distinctive flavour and endless creativity. It's a natural fit at Red Lobster, where ocean-inspired ingredients, indulgent flavours and memorable dining experiences come together every day.

NEW! Coastal Caesar Flight only at Red Lobster Canada

To mark the occasion, Red Lobster is welcoming its Canadian guests to enjoy their favourite seafood feasts alongside their NEW! Coastal Caesar Flight featuring three distinctive pours:

Shrimp Caesar ® with Smirnoff Vodka – A classic Caesar made smooth with Smirnoff Vodka and topped with a juicy shrimp for a clean, savoury finish.

A classic Caesar made smooth with Smirnoff Vodka and topped with a juicy shrimp for a clean, savoury finish. Bacon Caesar with Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila – A bold Caesar made with Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, balanced by a slice of crisp bacon and classic Caesar seasoning.

A bold Caesar made with Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, balanced by a slice of crisp bacon and classic Caesar seasoning. Smoked Caesar with Gordon's Gin – An aromatic Caesar with Gordon's Gin, enhanced by light smoke and subtle botanical notes.

From lobster, crab and shrimp to crowd-favourite Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, the Caesar's savoury profile makes it an ideal companion to Red Lobster's menu.

Canadians are also joining the celebration online, sharing their Caesar moments and favourite pairings using #NationalCaesarDay, highlighting the creativity, pride and fun that surrounds this iconic drink. Red Lobster encourages guests to celebrate responsibly and enjoy the flavours of the sea while toasting a cocktail that's truly part of Canada's culinary identity.

For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.ca.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact: Angela Tsiampas

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SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.