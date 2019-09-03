Red Lobster® Reveals Endless Shrimp® Lineup for $21.99

To create the ultimate Endless Shrimp experience, guests can choose two of their favourite shrimp preparations, and when they are ready, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied with a choice of salad, side and unlimited Red Lobster Signature Biscuits.

This year's Endless Shrimp lineup features five exciting offerings to satisfy every guests' craving, including:

Crispy Sriracha Honey Shrimp: Shrimp coated in crispy corn flakes and panko, fried and drizzled with sriracha honey

Shrimp coated in crispy corn flakes and panko, fried and drizzled with sriracha honey Teriyaki-Grilled Shrimp: Grilled shrimp, drizzled with teriyaki sauce and topped with green onions

Grilled shrimp, drizzled with teriyaki sauce and topped with green onions Savoury Garlic Shrimp: Hand-crafted garlic shrimp, oven-broiled in a white wine and garlic sauce

Hand-crafted garlic shrimp, oven-broiled in a white wine and garlic sauce Shrimp Linguini Alfredo: Tender shrimp in creamy garlic Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini

Tender shrimp in creamy garlic Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini Hand-Breaded Shrimp: Hand-breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with Red Lobster's signature cocktail sauce

"Every year, our guests count the days in anticipation of Endless Shrimp. We know it's a guest-favourite because it gives our guests the opportunity to explore an abundance of exciting new flavours and preparations of shrimp as well as the classic favourites," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "This year's lineup features something for everyone – whether you're craving shrimp that's fried, grilled, tossed in garlic butter or served over pasta, the assortment of flavours and combinations gives guests new, craveable ways to enjoy shrimp."

Guests can complement their Endless Shrimp meal with the Tiki Passion Punch – a refreshing cocktail, served in a collectible Lighthouse glass, featuring Sailor Jerry spiced rum, mango, passion fruit and pineapple juices mixed with Sprite®.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit https://www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

