Red Lobster® Introduces New 3-Course Shrimp Feast Event For $21.99

During the 3-Course Shrimp Feast event, guests can select from a variety of delicious preparations like NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp and Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp , as well as favourites including Garlic Shrimp and Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp , to name a few. And, no feast is complete without warm, buttery goodness, so guests will also receive unlimited Red Lobster Signature Biscuits to accompany their meal.

The 3-Course Shrimp Feast menu features a variety of selections, including:

1st Course (Soup or Salad): Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, Coleslaw, New England Clam Chowder, Soup of the Day (Chicken Noodle or Chicken Gumbo)

2nd Course (Entrée): NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Shrimp, Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Tilapia, Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

3rd Course (Dessert): Triple-Chocolate Brownie

"We are kick-starting the new year by offering our guests a three-course meal at a great value. Whether our guests are craving fire-grilled shrimp, crunchy fried shrimp or shrimp sautéed in garlic, there is something to satisfy any appetite," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "While it may be winter outside, we're introducing a new shrimp dish with a tropical twist to get our guests dreaming of warmer weather, like a Hawaiian vacation, with the NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp featuring roasted shrimp, tossed with garlic, fresh pineapple and a creamy coconut sauce."

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

