Red Lobster® Celebrates The Holidays With The Return Of Create Your Own Ultimate Feast®

During the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast event, guests can customize their plate with four seafood selections from three different categories, including one Lobster item, one Seafood Favourite and two Shrimp Classics. To complement the meal, guests will receive their choice of side and unlimited Red Lobster Signature Biscuits.

This year's Create Your Own Ultimate Feast selections include:

Lobster: Classic Maritime Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese and NEW! Butter-Poached Maritime Lobster Meat

Classic Maritime Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese and NEW! Butter-Poached Maritime Lobster Meat Seafood Favourites: Wild-Caught Canadian Snow Crab Legs, Fire-Grilled Sea Scallops and Fire-Grilled Sirloin

Wild-Caught Canadian Snow Crab Legs, Fire-Grilled Sea Scallops and Fire-Grilled Sirloin Shrimp Classics: Walt's Favourite Shrimp, NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Savoury Garlic Shrimp, Fire-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewer, and Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

"Last year our guests loved being able to design their own customized plate featuring a combination of freshly prepared seafood, which is why we're so excited to be bringing back Create Your Own Ultimate Feast for the second year in a row," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "This year's menu offers festive preparations for the holiday season, like our new Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon. Fried to perfection and served with a sweet chili sauce – it's the perfect balance of sweet and savoury!"

Also, for a limited time, guests can get into the holiday spirit by sipping on specialty seasonal cocktails, served in a collectible Lighthouse glass, including:

NEW! Spiced Southern Punch – Southern Comfort and Fireball whiskey, mixed with mango and passion fruit juices

– Southern Comfort and Fireball whiskey, mixed with mango and passion fruit juices Blackberry Amaretto Sour – freshly muddled blackberries, Disaronno Amaretto and house sour mix

Whether guests are looking to cater a party, are in search of the perfect party destination or need a last-minute gift idea, Red Lobster also offers a variety of holiday solutions that make it easy to celebrate the season with seafood, including party platters, party rooms and gift card specials. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.ca/seafoodwithstandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit www.redlobster.ca or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

