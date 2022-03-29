Red Hot Chili Peppers to launch exclusive SiriusXM streaming channel

The Whole Lotta Red Hot channel will showcase music from the band's lengthy career, including their vast catalogue of energetic live performances, genre-blending studio tracks, and a vast selection of music personally curated by the band. Listeners will also hear the Chili Peppers' unique array of musical influences, with music selections ranging from rockers such as Fugazi, Iggy Pop and Dead Kennedys to funk and R&B from Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Parliament-Funkadelic.

The new channel will feature the band sharing insight and stories from four decades of albums and songs. Additionally, Whole Lotta Red Hot listeners will hear a classic live concert from the band's archives each month, beginning with a never-before aired 2006 concert from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. – exclusively shared with SiriusXM. The concert will be broadcast on Friday, April 1 at 6:00 pm ET and PT.

Whole Lotta Red Hot will launch on Friday, April 1 at 12:00 am ET on the SXM App.

In celebration of the channel and the band's new album, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York later this year as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. The special concert will mark the first time that the band has performed at the iconic venue. The concert will air on the Whole Lotta Red Hot channel.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt."



"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it and tune in to our new SiriusXM channel Whole Lotta Red Hot." – Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"Through the decades, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been the rarest of rock bands, blending multiple musical genres and artistically pushing well beyond their early days of alternative rock, to reach a worldwide audience," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are excited to bring our subscribers this special channel, created with the band and delivering a unique audio experience for all Red Hot Chili Peppers fans."

