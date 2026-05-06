Red Dress Day: LFMO Calls for Accountability, Family-Led Action, and Urgent Implementation of the Calls for Justice

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - On this Red Dress Day, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people (MMIWG2S+), Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) stands in remembrance, solidarity, and action in memory of the lives senselessly stolen people in acts of gender – and orientation heighten based violence.

Today, LFMO President Melanie Omeniho participated in a Sacred Bundle Ceremony alongside the Prime Minister. The Sacred Bundle carried from the the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQI+ people, was originally placed in the hands of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019 upon the delivery of the Inquiry report. Today the sacred bundle was transferred to Prime Minister Mark Carney to ensure continued focus to address the 231 calls to justice brought forth in the inquiry.

LFMO also co-hosted a Red Dress Day gathering on Parliament Hill with Amnesty International Canada and Families of Sisters in Spirit. The ceremony honoured the lives of those who are missing and those who have been taken, while reinforcing the responsibility to carry their truths forward with respect and accountability.

Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak addressed the issues of the harm that lateral violence is causing at this time. In reinforcing the sentiment that everyone has a role to play in addressing MMIWG2S+, Omeniho stated "we gain no traction in working against each other, imagine the strength we would have if we lifted each other up?".

LFMO emphasizes that it has not received dedicated federal funding for its work on the MMIWG2S+ file to assist families and survivors. Despite this, the LFMO has continued to invest its own limited resources to support advocacy efforts, raise awareness, and stand alongside families, including co-hosting events such as today's gathering on Parliament Hill.

LFMO reiterates its longstanding position that sustainable, equitable funding and full implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice and the 62 Calls for Miskotahâ are urgently needed. This includes advancing Métis-specific approaches, improving data collection, and implementing life-saving measures such as a national Red Dress Alert. LFMO also calls for specific long-term funding to support grassroots organizations to support families and survivors on their healing journey.

About Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LEMO) Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is the national voice of Métis women, advocating for their rights, safety, well-being, and leadership across the Métis Motherland. LFMO ensures that Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are represented in decision-making spaces and that their voices guide the policies and initiatives that affect their lives.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media contact: Ke Ning, LFMO, [email protected], 613-297-5193