Melanie Omeniho Re-Elected as President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) is pleased to announce that Melanie Omeniho has been re-elected as President following the Annual General Meeting and election held on March 15 in Ottawa.

President Omeniho has served as President of LFMO since 2010, providing strong and consistent leadership to advance the voices, priorities, and well-being of Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people across the Métis Motherland.

"It is an honour to continue serving Métis women across the Motherland," said President Omeniho. "Together we will continue to strengthen our leadership, support our communities, and ensure that Métis women's voices are heard and respected at all levels."

Delegates also elected members of the LFMO Executive Board who will work alongside President Omeniho to guide the work of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak in the coming term.

Nearly 200 delegates from across the Métis Motherland gathered in Ottawa to participate in the Annual General Meeting and vote in the election. The AGM was part of a week of national gatherings hosted by LFMO, including a Métis Women's Shelters Engagement Session, the LFMO Health Summit, and a Policy Forum bringing together Métis women leaders, Elders, youth, gender diverse groups and community representatives to discuss priorities affecting Métis women and families.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak remains committed to advancing the voices, rights, and leadership of Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people across the Métis Motherland.

About Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LEMO)

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is the national voice of Métis women, advocating for their rights, safety, well-being, and leadership across the Métis Motherland. LFMO ensures that Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are represented in decision-making spaces and that their voices guide the policies and initiatives that affect their lives.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Media contact: Ke Ning, LFMO, [email protected], 613-297-5193