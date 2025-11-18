Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Welcomes Approval of Federal Budget Including Women and Gender Equity Funding

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the national voice for Métis women and gender-diverse Métis people, acknowledges the approval of the 2025 Canadian Federal Budget and welcomes the federal government's continued commitment to advancing gender equity, strengthening safety, and improving economic and social outcomes for women and gender-diverse people.

LFMO is encouraged by the Budget's continued commitment to through Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), including the previously announced $660.5 million over five years to support women's economic participation and leadership, 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion, and gender-based violence prevention.

"We are pleased to see the 2025 Budget move forward and to see strong investments through WAGE reaffirmed," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "For Métis women and gender-diverse people, this funding represents meaningful recognition of the systemic barriers we continue to face, and it provides an important foundation to build upon."

However, LFMO emphasizes that many critical areas still require sustained investment to close longstanding gaps and uphold Canada's commitments to Métis women. LFMO highlights several urgent areas that require sustained attention including the implementation of Miskotahâ, 62 Métis-specific Calls for Change to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

In its pre-budget recommendations, LMFO also emphasized support for economic and digital readiness, including AI capacity building, public safety, and expanded access to affordable housing, and advancing biodiversity and environmental resilience. These priorities are essential for creating safer communities and stronger futures across the Métis Motherland.

"These are not abstract policy goals," Omeniho said. "They are fundamental conditions for safety, justice, equity, and opportunity for Métis women and gender-diverse people. LFMO will continue working with federal partners to ensure that the commitments in this Budget translate into real and lasting change."

LFMO remains committed to working alongside the federal government to ensure the Budget's commitments are implemented in ways that respect Métis rights, leadership, and priorities. Clear, accountable mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that investments are accessible to Métis women and gender-diverse people equitably and efficiently, supporting real progress across the Métis Motherland.

About Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO)

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is the national voice of Métis women, advocating for their rights, safety, well-being, and leadership across the Métis Motherland. LFMO ensures that Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are represented in decision-making spaces and that their voices guide the policies and initiatives that affect their lives.

