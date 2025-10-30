Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Responds to Federal Pre-Budget Announcement on Women and Gender Equity Funding

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the national voice for Métis women and gender-diverse Métis people, welcomes the federal government's announcement of new investments through Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) to advance gender equity and build safer, more inclusive communities. At the same time, LFMO underscores the importance of ensuring these commitments translate into predictable and sustained baseline funding, particularly for Indigenous-led organizations, to continue driving progress for Métis women and gender-diverse Métis people.

"The commitment signals that advancing gender equity remains a national priority," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "For Métis women and gender-diverse Métis people, who continue to face deeply rooted barriers in safety, housing, health, economic opportunity, and recognition, ongoing support is essential. As an organization grounded in policy leadership, community-driven research, and advocacy, LFMO sees stable and predictable funding as fundamental to meaningful, long-term systems change."

The announcement includes $660.5 million over five years for priorities such as women's economic participation and leadership, 2SLGBTQI+ inclusion, and gender-based violence prevention. These areas reflect our long-standing advocacy and represent critical components of long-term gender equity and prosperity. LFMO anticipates this funding announcement will further our work in these areas.

This investment marks progress toward greater stability, with commitments to multi-year funding for safety, inclusion, economic participation, and community wellbeing. LFMO welcomes this direction and recognizes the many partners and advocates who have worked toward this outcome.

However, cautious optimism remains warranted. While a portion of this funding is now permanent, the majority still sunsets in five years. Previous federal planning projected significant reductions without renewed funding, and although this announcement narrows that risk, it does not fully eliminate it. To sustain momentum and avoid programming gaps, ongoing, secure funding must be embedded into core departmental budgets.

"LFMO remains ready to work alongside the federal government to reduce risk to Métis communities and implement these commitments in a way that recognizes the rights, leadership, and priorities of our people," said Omeniho. "This announcement is a positive signal, and it reflects many years of advocacy, and we must ensure these gains are built to last."

LFMO looks forward to continued dialogue on program design, clarity on mechanisms to ensure investments reach Métis women and gender-diverse people equitably and efficiently, supporting real and lasting change.

