Red Arrows Set To Soar Across Canada

The first public event of the tour will be a flypast with aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) over the historic Halifax waterfront on Sunday, August 11. This will be followed on August 13 by a flypast of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and an aerobatic display in Gatineau.

After visiting a number of cities in the US, the Red Arrows will return to Canada to appear at the Canadian International Airshow in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend. Later in September, they'll return to Canada again for a special flypast over Vancouver Harbour and Victoria, British Columbia.

British High Commissioner to Canada Susan le Jeune d'Allegeershecque, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to have the world famous Red Arrows in Canada this summer. This tour is an excellent opportunity to not only showcase the Red Arrows' aerobatic expertise to Canadians from the Atlantic to the Pacific, but also to celebrate the close and enduring relationship between our two countries."

Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Officer Commanding, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: "Tours by the Red Arrows have always been an important role of the team – aiming to demonstrate RAF expertise, helping to highlight UK excellence across a range of sectors and celebrating close connections with friends and allies.

With only days to go before the Red Arrows depart for North America, and with more tour locations now being released, all of us in the team hope people across Canada will be able to join us in the coming weeks and enjoy one of our displays, flypasts or events."

It is the first time the Red Arrows have been to Canada and the US since 2008, with the deployment of the most ambitious tour of North America ever undertaken by the team. With stops across the continent, in addition to the Canadian stops, the tour comprises a combination of nearly 20 aerobatic displays, several iconic flypasts and 100 separate ground engagement activities – from business receptions led by the UK Department for International Trade to sessions aimed at inspiring young people.

Each show in Canada will be a demonstration of creativity, engineering excellence and innovation – not just hallmarks of the Red Arrows and RAF but of the proven capabilities, strengths and skills of the UK.

Moreover, the tour provides the chance to celebrate and enhance international trade between the UK and Canada, which was worth more than £20 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2019, an of increase of more than 17% from the same period in 2018.

Wing Commander Keith said: "The men and women of the Red Arrows epitomise the skill, agility, teamwork and precision of the RAF and we are relishing the opportunity to travel overseas, display in front of hundreds of thousands of people and be ambassadors for a Global Britain.

"A key aim of the tour is to inspire people through safe, dynamic and visually-exciting shows. However, we have also planned dozens of ground events, where we hope to meet countless individuals and showcase the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths – the STEM subjects – in our work."

Planning for the North American tour has spanned more than a year, and technical equipment and other resources have already been shipped to key "hub" locations in the US and Canada, in advance of the jets setting off from RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, in August.

Wing Commander Keith said: "A huge amount of energy has gone into preparing for this tour, involving detailed work by specialists from across the RAF and liaising closely with colleagues from the UK's Department for International Trade, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partners in Canada and the United States."

The team's Hawk jets, which cannot refuel in the air and do not have the range to make the transatlantic crossing in one sortie, will be flown via several stops, including Scotland, Iceland and Greenland, to reach Halifax – the first major location of the tour.

For more information on the Red Arrows tour, follow @rafredarrows on Twitter, like the team's Facebook page at RAF Red Arrows, view pictures on Instagram @rafredarrows or visit www.raf.mod.uk/reds

Use #redarrowstour online to keep up-to-date with the Red Arrows' tour of North America.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas. The team consists of 11 pilots, nine of whom fly in the display, and more than 100 support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier, enabling the RAF to secure the skies and protect the nation and its interests, 365-days a year. One of the world's premier aerobatic teams, the Red Arrows had completed nearly 5,000 displays, in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2019. Flying Hawk T1 jets, the team is based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

LIST OF CANADIAN EVENTS FOR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

Below is the latest list of locations the Red Arrows will visit in Canada. Activities will typically include either a flypast, display or ground engagement – or a combination of these elements. Venues and places are subject to change. More details for each location will be released ahead of each stop and date:

HALIFAX

Partners for the Halifax visit include the Government of Nova Scotia, Develop Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Municipality, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, The Discovery Centre and Air Show Atlantic.

Thursday, August 8 at 6pm & 9pm

Red Arrows: King of the Skies

Get a unique view into the fast-paced world of the Red Arrows. This documentary, part of a six-episode series, provides exceptional access to what happens in the air and on ground as the team's pilots, ground crew, engineers and support personnel prepare for a high profile season. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with Red Arrows pilots and engineers.

Location: Dome Theatre, Discovery Centre

Tickets: $20 and available online at www.thediscoverycentre.ca/red-arrows

Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11

A Great British Weekend: celebrate aviation with the Red Arrows

Join us for a series of events at the UK's pop-up pavilion on the waterfront as we celebrate the fantastic world of aviation. From past to present, get an up-close look at an iconic Spitfire provided by the Air Show Atlantic and then put on a VR headset and take a ride in the cockpit during a Red Arrows flypast.

The Discovery Centre will also be on-location to explain the science behind flight with interactive demonstrations for all ages. And don't forget to grab a souvenir photo at the Red Arrows photo booth!

Of course, we also need to have some food and music! Our friends at Pete's Footique and Fine Foods will be sampling fantastic British nibbles and we are happy to present a special performance by the Welsh Tornado Gareth Pearson.

Location: Summit Plaza (next to The Wave)

Cost: Free

Sunday, August 11 at 2pm

Red Arrows Over Halifax

The main event of the Red Arrows visit to Halifax, this unique celebration of the UK and Canada's longstanding defence partnership will include a special series of flypasts by aircraft from both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

RCAF aircraft scheduled to take part include, CH146 Griffon, CH148 Cyclone and CH149 Cormorant helicopters along with a CC130H Hercules and a CP140 Aurora. From the RAF, an A400M will pass along the waterfront followed by an enhanced flypast by the Red Arrows trailed by their signature red, white, and blue smoke.

Location: Halifax and Dartmouth Waterfronts

Cost: Free

OTTAWA

Tuesday, August 13 at 10am

Flypast over Parliament Hill

A special flypast by the Red Arrows of Parliament Hill, to coincide with the changing of the guard ceremony. Further details to be announced.

Location: Parliament Hill

GATINEAU

Tuesday, August 13 at 1pm

Red Arrows at Aero Gatineau-Ottawa

The first aerobatic performance of the Red Arrows tour promises to be very British and very exciting with the Red Arrows in their scarlet BAE Systems Hawk T1s putting on a thrilling afternoon display along with performances by the fighter aircraft and trainers from Vintage Wings of Canada and stunning solo aerobatics by Rick Volker in his Sukhoi 26.

Location: Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport

Tickets: http://aerogatineauottawa.com/red-arrows/

NIAGARA FALLS

Wednesday, August 28

Red Arrows Flypast

The Red Arrows will fly over the world famous Niagara Falls. Further details to be announced.

TORONTO

Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2

The Canadian International Air show (CIAS)

Witness the Red Arrows perform over Lake Ontario as the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Location: CNE Grounds

Tickets: https://theex.com/main/entertainment/canadian-international-air-show/air-show

VANCOUVER

Tuesday, September 24

Red Arrows: King of the Skies

Get an exclusive peek into the fast-paced world of the Red Arrows. This documentary, part of a six-episode series, provides exceptional access to what happens in the air and on ground as the team's pilots, ground crew, engineers and support personnel prepare for a high-profile season. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Red Arrows pilots and engineers.

Location: Science World at TELUS World of Science

Event Details: to be announced

Thursday, September 26

Red Arrows over Vancouver

Join us for a day of aviation-themed activities, as we celebrate the Red Arrows tour across North America. Meet the crew, don a VR headset for a virtual ride in the cockpit during a Red Arrows flypast, grab a souvenir photo at the Red Arrows photo booth and more! This full-day event will culminate in the enhanced flypast over the iconic Vancouver Harbour at 5pm by the Red Arrows, trailed by their signature red, white, and blue smoke. Further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Science World at TELUS World of Science and HR MacMillan Space Centre will also be on-location to explain the science behind flight with interactive demonstrations for all ages.

VICTORIA

Thursday, September 26

Red Arrows over Victoria

The Red Arrows continue their visit to Canada's Pacific Coast with a flypast over British Columbia's capital. Further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Location: Upper Harbour

