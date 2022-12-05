TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - If the idea of getting safely home for the holidays is already giving you and your loved ones a headache, a new premium travel service is the solution you're looking for. Starting today, Red Arrow is launching its long-desired intercity passenger service to Ontario, offering an affordable premium experience the province has never experienced before.

On December 8th, Red Arrow launches full service between Toronto and Ottawa with six daily trips, seven days a week. This stress-free service includes stops in Scarborough and Kingston, allowing our passengers a greater selection of destinations to embark and disembark.

"Motor coach travel is critical to Canada and provides travellers a cost-efficient, safe and environmentally responsible mode of transportation," says Vince Accardi, President, Motor Coach Canada. "Our economic recovery relies on all service providers in the transportation industry and all levels of governments working together to ensure Canada is reconnected by motor coach. Today's launch of Red Arrow in Ontario is yet another step forward in providing transportation options to Canadians."

To celebrate its launch, Red Arrow is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 8th for media, industry representatives and interested parties. Raelene Miller, Vice President, Motorcoach division, and Tom Jezersek, President & COO of the Pacific Western Transportation group of Companies will be available for interviews and questions at this time.

WHEN: December 8

WHERE: Union Station Bus Terminal, Level 2 - 81 Bay St., Toronto, ON M5J 1J5

EVENT BEGINS: 10:15 a.m.

Reservations are available to book online now by visiting www.redarrow.ca or 1-800-232-1958

"This expansion of Red Arrow to Ontario proves our continued commitment to the travel needs of Canadians. We invite all Ontario travellers to experience the Red Arrow difference," says Raelene Miller, Vice President, Motorcoach division. "Each Red Arrow coach experience includes an on-board attendant hosting our customers with a selection of complimentary snacks and beverages, and sharing amenities like onboard entertainment and free Wi-Fi for those looking to stay connected and with higher gas prices, continued hassles with flying, and limited rental car availability, we're a stress-free, convenient, and reliable alternative"

Founded in 1979, Red Arrow has been at the forefront of innovation in motorcoach travel, being the first to offer seatbelts, single-row privacy seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and many features we come to associate with a premium travel experience. Red Arrow is guided by our commitment to our Core Values, with Safety being at the heart of all we do.

