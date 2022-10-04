Red Apple Stores ULC Opens a New Store in Sundre, Alberta

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores ULC is pleased to announce a new store will open in Sundre, Alberta. The Red Apple Store, located at 101 Centre Street, will open its doors and welcome Customers on Friday, October 14th.

The Grand Opening Day kicks off at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event including many limited-time deals throughout the weekend. The first 100 Customers will receive a free $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, plus all Customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote while quantities last. Customers can also enter to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Entries can be made in-store or online; no purchase is necessary.

"We are thrilled to be expanding in Sundre, Alberta. We had a very successful opening in Didsbury, AB, and look forward to welcoming our Customers in Sundre when we open our doors on October 14th," says Brendan Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "We hope Red Apple will become Sundre's first choice for food, fashion, home, and more, offering the community a local one-stop shopping experience."

The new Red Apple store will offer an exciting shopping experience, and the value and selection Customers want. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name food, fashion, home, and more at low, affordable prices and will also feature its signature CandyworksTM. This shop-within-a-shop offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages.

Join us in celebrating the opening of our new store in Sundre, Alberta.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with food, fashion, home and more – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

For further information: Contact Information: TJ Dhonsi, Marketing Director [email protected]