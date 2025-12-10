Customers' Generosity Helps Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop Surpass $746,000 in Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop are thrilled to announce the success of this year's Together We Care® Toy Drive, which raised an outstanding $746,381 in toys and gifts for local charities across Canada. Thanks to the unwavering support and generosity of customers, countless children in the communities we serve will experience a brighter, more joyful holiday season.

This year's Toy Drive wrapped up on December 6, which marked both the final day of the campaign and the much-loved Fill-a-Sleigh Day. To celebrate the occasion, customers came together in stores across the country to donate gifts and help spread holiday cheer.

Through the years, the Together We Care® fundraising initiatives have made a lasting impact, raising more than $8.9 million in donations for local charities across Canada. This year's efforts continue to strengthen the bond between Red Apple Stores, The Bargain! Shop, and the communities we proudly serve, ensuring every child has the chance to feel the magic of Christmas morning.

"Year after year, our customers show an incredible commitment to giving back," said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Their generosity fuels the success of the Together We Care® Toy Drive, and none of it would be possible without our dedicated store teams. Their passion, energy, and connection to their communities bring this campaign to life in a truly meaningful way."

As the festive season approaches

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores -- branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple -- have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more -- but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

