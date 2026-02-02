Red Apple Launches Enhanced Stores in Watrous and Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is proud to announce the conversion of The Bargain! Shop locations in Watrous and Fort Qu'Appelle to Red Apple, with a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, February 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. to officially welcome customers into the newly branded stores.

The conversion from The Bargain! Shop to Red Apple is part of Red Apple's strategy to modernize stores and provide an enhanced shopping experience, while maintaining the same great value customers have come to expect. Shoppers will enjoy a modern, open store layout, fresh signage and displays to make deals easy to find, and the new CandyWorks™ section, a colourful candy destination for sweet treat lovers of all ages. The stores continue to offer brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home goods at unbeatable prices, reflecting Red Apple's commitment to consistent value and quality under its refreshed brand.

Grand Opening Highlights:

A FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card & laundry basket for the first 100 customers

A FREE Red Apple shopping bag while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

One-day-only flyer deals available February 27

A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase from March 5–7

Following the Grand Opening, customers can continue to enjoy great value and savings throughout the store in the weeks ahead, with everyday low prices on fashion, home essentials, seasonal items, toys, and more.

"These conversions allow us to continue serving Watrous and Fort Qu'Appelle with great value and friendly service," said Brendan Proctor, President & CEO of Red Apple Stores. "We're proud to invest in these communities and provide customers with affordable, everyday essentials close to home. With refreshed stores, an improved shopping experience, and the new CandyWorks™ candy shop, we're excited to give our customers more reasons to shop, explore, and enjoy Red Apple."

Store Locations

Red Apple – Fort Qu'Appelle

402–420 Broadway Street East, Fort Qu'Appelle, SK

Red Apple – Watrous

104 – 3rd Avenue East, Watrous, SK

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]