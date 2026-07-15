Red Apple Stores Set to Celebrate Four Grand Openings on August 14

From Saskatchewan to British Columbia to Ontario, four communities are getting ready to celebrate - Esterhazy welcomes its newly converted Red Apple, while Revelstoke, Blind River and Fort Nelson unveil freshly renovated stores.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Red Apple Stores has a busy day ahead. On Friday, August 14, 2026, the company will host Grand Opening celebrations at four locations across the country: Esterhazy, SK, where the former Bargain! Shop has both converted to Red Apple and undergone a full renovation, and Revelstoke, BC, Blind River, ON, and Fort Nelson, BC, where newly renovated Red Apple stores are ready to welcome shoppers back in style.

"Four grand openings on one day is a great way to show how much momentum we've got going right now," said Jim Hreljac, President, Red Apple Stores. "Esterhazy customers are getting a double transformation - a new name and a completely refreshed store. In Revelstoke, Blind River and Fort Nelson, shoppers are walking back into stores they already love, now with a brand-new look. Either way, August 14 is a great day to shop."

Grand Opening Day Highlights, August 14

A FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers

A FREE Red Apple shopping bag, while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

Two-day flyer deals available August 14

deals available August 14 A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase

"A renovation is a great opportunity to take a fresh look at what's on the shelves, and that's exactly what we did for these four stores," said Barry Fisler, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Red Apple Stores. "Customers are going to find a strong mix of fashion, home and everyday essentials waiting for them."

Four Stores, One Fresh New Look

In Esterhazy, the transformation is twofold: the store has officially converted from The Bargain! Shop to Red Apple and has come out of a full renovation at the same time. Customers will find a familiar location now carrying the Red Apple name, with a brighter, more open layout to match.

All four stores, Esterhazy, Revelstoke, Blind River and Fort Nelson have undergone the same kind of renovation: a brighter, more open layout, refreshed signage, and displays designed to make deals easier to find, including the new CandyWorks™ section, a colourful candy destination for treat lovers of all ages.

"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to pull off four store transformations at the same time," said David Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations, Red Apple Stores. "Our store teams made sure customers never lost access to the products and service they rely on, even while the work was happening around them. Seeing all four stores open together on August 14 makes it all worth it."

Red Apple Stores continues to invest in communities across Canada, bringing affordable everyday essentials closer to home. Esterhazy, Revelstoke, Blind River and Fort Nelson are the latest stops on that journey.

Store Locations

Conversion & Renovation from The Bargain! Shop:

Red Apple – Esterhazy

500 Veterans Ave., Esterhazy, SK

Store Renovations:

Red Apple – Revelstoke

406 First St. West, Revelstoke, BC

Red Apple – Blind River

105 Causley St., Blind River, ON

Red Apple – Fort Nelson

5104 Liard St., Fort Nelson, BC

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]