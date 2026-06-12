Red Apple Stores Brings Two Community Celebrations to Alberta on July 3, 2026

Refreshed locations in Rimbey and Redwater open their doors to a day of giveaways, great deals, and community celebration - both stores never missed a beat during their transformations.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is gearing up for a big day in Alberta. On Friday, July 3, 2026, the retailer will throw the doors wide open on two newly refreshed locations, one in Rimbey and one in Redwater - treating both communities to a celebration packed with prizes, perks, and savings.

Shoppers at both stores are invited to come out, explore the fresh new look, and take part in a day of community fun. Whether you've been a loyal customer for years or you're walking through the doors for the first time, there's something waiting for you.

"What makes us proud about Rimbey and Redwater is that our customers were with us every step of the way - shopping through the whole refresh without interruption. July 3 is the moment we get to say: here's what we invested in for you. We think they'll love what they see."

-- Jim Hreljac, President, Red Apple Stores

Grand Opening Day Highlights -- July 3

Customers at both Rimbey and Redwater locations can look forward to:

A FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers

A FREE Red Apple shopping bag, while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

Two-day flyer deals in effect July 3 & 4

A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase

Grand Opening promotions will continue beyond the opening day, so even if you can't make it on July 3, there's still plenty to look forward to

Two Stores, Two Fresh Starts

The Red Apple at 4929 – 50th Avenue, Rimbey, AB has undergone a full refresh, emerging with a brighter layout, a modernized shopping environment, and an expanded assortment designed to better serve the Rimbey community. The result is a store that feels new while staying rooted in the everyday value customers have come to expect.

In Redwater, the store at 4916 – 49 Avenue, Redwater, AB has also been given a refreshed look and feel - a cleaner, more intuitive layout that makes it easier to find what you need across Red Apple's full range of merchandise categories.

What makes both of these milestones especially meaningful is that neither store closed its doors during the transformation. Customers continued shopping throughout every phase of the refresh, and the teams behind both locations kept the experience running smoothly the whole way through.

"Renovating a live store is one of the hardest things a retail team can do. You're balancing construction, customers, and day-to-day operations all at once, and both of our teams handled it without missing a step. July 3 is their moment as much as anyone's."

-- David Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations, Red Apple Stores

What to Expect In-Store

Both Rimbey and Redwater will carry Red Apple's full merchandise mix - fashion, home goods, grocery staples, and seasonal finds, all at the everyday value pricing families in these communities count on.

"We put a lot of thought into what goes on those shelves, but the proof is in the shopping. Come in, look around, and hopefully you leave with everything you needed, and maybe a few things you didn't expect to find."

-- Barry Fisler, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Red Apple Stores

Store Locations

Rimbey, AB: 4929 – 50th Avenue, Rimbey, AB

Redwater, AB: 4916 – 49 Avenue, Redwater, AB

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]