Red Apple Stores Celebrates Two Community Milestones with Grand Opening Events on May 22, 2026

Prince Rupert, BC joins the Red Apple family as its former The Bargain! Shop location is rebranded, while Gimli, MB unveils a refreshed store; both remained open throughout their transitions and are ready to celebrate with customers.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Mark your calendars: on Friday, May 22, 2026, Red Apple Stores will celebrate two exciting milestones with giveaway-filled events, special deals, and community fun at locations in Prince Rupert, BC and Gimli, MB.

Shoppers in both communities are invited to join the celebration and enjoy a day packed with savings.

"Celebrating two communities on the same day is a proud moment for Red Apple. In Prince Rupert, we're excited to welcome customers to the newly rebranded Red Apple store they already know and trust, and in Gimli, we're thrilled to unveil a refreshed shopping experience. We're so glad to be part of both communities."

- Jim Hreljac, President, Red Apple Stores

Grand Opening Day Highlights, May 22

A FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers

A FREE Red Apple shopping bag, while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

Two-day flyer deals available May 22 & 23

A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase

"Both stores will carry the full breadth of what Red Apple does best - quality merchandise across fashion, home, grocery, and seasonal categories at prices families can feel good about. We've put together a great assortment for both communities, and we can't wait for customers to explore it."

- Barry Fisler, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Red Apple Stores

Two Stores, Two Stories

In Prince Rupert, the community's longtime store has officially rebranded from The Bargain! Shop to Red Apple, bringing with it a refreshed brand identity while continuing to offer the same convenient local shopping experience customers rely on. The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter, combining familiar service with Red Apple's broader brand promise of everyday essentials and great value.

In Gimli, the store re-emerges from renovation with a brighter, more modern layout designed to make browsing easier and shopping more enjoyable.

Importantly, neither store skipped a beat - both remained open throughout their transitions, ensuring customers experienced no interruption to their shopping routine. That continuity is a point of pride for the Red Apple team.

"Keeping both stores open while they went through such significant changes is a testament to our incredible store teams. They worked hard every step of the way to make sure customers felt welcome and well-served throughout. Opening both doors on May 22 is the reward for all of that effort."

- David Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations, Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores remains committed to serving communities across Canada by providing affordable everyday essentials close to home. These two new milestones are the latest chapter in that story -- and the celebration is just getting started.

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About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]